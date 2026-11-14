PES Secretary General Giacomo Filibeck declared at the Bharat Summit 2026 that India's democracy is under attack. The BJP condemned his remarks, accusing Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating foreign interference in the nation's political affairs.

PES Leader Claims Democracy Under Attack In India At Bharat Summit

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), has claimed that democracy is "under attack" in India and expressed support for Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat Summit 2026, organised by the Congress in Hyderabad, Filibeck said that international gatherings and conferences were important to draw global attention to challenges concerning democracy in India.

"I believe that this kind of gatherings, conference, summit are vital to raise international attention on concerning challenges. Democracy is under attack in India, and we need to defend it, and the best way to defend it is to stand by Rahul Gandhi and the Indian Congress Party," he said. Filibeck further said that the Party of European Socialists and the Congress, along with other political movements across the world, were part of a progressive alliance that believed in social justice, climate justice, human rights and democracy. "And together with the Indian Congress Party and many other players around the globe, we are part of a progressive alliance--political movements that believe in values like social justice, climate justice, human rights, and democracy. True democracy. Not the corrupted one, not the rigged one, not the fake one," he said.

Reacting to foreign delegations' support for the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition amid the ongoing Summit, BJP National Spokesperson and National Media Co-Incharge Pradeep Bhandari accused Rahul Gandhi of seeking foreign interference in India's domestic political affairs. In a post on X, Bhandari alleged that Rahul Gandhi had become a "puppet of foreign powers & George Soros wanting instability in India", claiming that his interactions with foreign delegates at the Congress-organised summit reflected an attempt to seek foreign support for removing the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul Gandhi has become puppet of foreign powers & George Soros wanting instability in India! He begging for removal of Modi govt with foreign delegates & members of George Soros present proves: - Rahul is against Indian Democracy. - Rahul Gandhi wants foreign interference in Indian Democracy. Rahul Gandhi wants Regime Change with Foreign help! Rahul Gandhi is no longer LOP, he is behaving as puppet of Foreign powers wanting instability in India! Congress is Anti India! — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) November 14, 2026

"Rahul Gandhi wants Regime Change with Foreign help!" Bhandari said. He further accused the Congress leader of acting against Indian democracy and seeking foreign involvement in the country's internal political affairs. "Rahul Gandhi is no longer LOP; he is behaving as a puppet of Foreign powers wanting instability in India! Congress is anti-India!" he added. The Bharat Summit 2026 has brought together approximately 1,000 delegates, policymakers and thinkers from 70 countries to deliberate on global geopolitics, democracy, climate change, artificial intelligence and progressive politics. (ANI)