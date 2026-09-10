The inaugural International Space Summit in Paris saw Euro 20 billion in announcements, highlighting global collaboration. PM Modi is set to speak. The summit featured major Franco-Indian space cooperation agreements, reinforcing strategic ties.

The first edition of the International Space Summit in Paris has brought together governments, companies, space agencies and scientists who are working collectively to make space activities an essential and lasting driver of society. With 51 announcements representing about Euro 20 billion, the Summit reflects the economic and scientific dynamism of the sector. It also underscores the value of international cooperation in a field where preserving orbital and frequency resources, as well as sharing scientific data, is everyone's responsibility.

PM Narendra Modi will also address the summit later on Thursday.

Key Franco-Indian Announcements

Meanwhile, several key India related announcements have been made during the course of the summit in Paris. RIDE! France announced the strengthening of space cooperation with India. The French launch-services provider has signed an agreement to launch two new satellites on behalf of TakeMeToSpace (India), India's first designer of orbital data centres. The contract continues several years of collaboration between RIDE! and leading Indian players, recently marked by the successful integration, launch and return of a European atmospheric re-entry capsule aboard the Indian PSLV launcher.

Safran Space France signed several contracts with India's Dhruva Space to strengthen the Franco-Indian strategic partnership in the space sector. Worth more than Euro 5 million, these contracts will supply several critical Safran Space technologies, communication systems, inertial navigation units, optical payloads and ground stations, intended for India's future SBS-III space-surveillance constellation, which envisages deploying 52 satellites between 2027 and 2030. This cooperation illustrates the rise of Indian New Space and French industry's ability to support the development of India's sovereign space capabilities. It also opens the way to further cooperation, notably under the future SBS program. It forms part of a long-standing Franco-Indian space partnership, notably marked by Safran's contribution to the Chandrayaan-III lunar mission and the growth of its industrial footprint in India.

U-Space France and India's AXISCADES also signed a commercial cooperation agreement to explore the Indian microsatellite market and address growing local needs, both commercial and institutional. At the heart of the strong Franco-Indian bilateral relationship, this agreement illustrates the momentum currently seen in the French and Indian space sectors. As part of the “Make in India” policy, this collaboration sets out a progressive roadmap. The partnership combines French technological innovation with Indian industrial integration capacity.

Summit Aims for Global Dialogue

This Space summit aims to promote frank and direct dialogue, as well as outlooks and avenues for work and action through high-level talks, announcements and workshops. Strategic reflection on the future of space must be a global endeavour, which will be reflected by statements by States, international organizations and private stakeholders.

This facilitation of dialogue also contributes to the convergence of agendas, in areas including the growing use of low orbits, structuring the space economy, major scientific fields, Moon exploration and skill development. (ANI)