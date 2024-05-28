Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Papua New Guinea landslide: PM Modi offers support as chilling drone footage of aftermath goes viral (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed his condolences for the lives lost in the "devastating landslide" in Papua New Guinea and affirmed India's readiness to provide all possible support and assistance.

    Papua New Guinea landslide: PM Modi offers support as chilling drone footage of aftermath goes viral (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 28, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed his condolences for the lives lost in the "devastating landslide" in Papua New Guinea and affirmed India's readiness to provide all possible support and assistance.

    In a post on X, PM wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea. Our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance."

    According to the Papua New Guinea government, over 2,000 individuals are feared to have been buried alive in a landslide in the South Pacific island nation. The tragedy occurred after a mountainside collapsed during the early hours of Friday morning while the village of Yambali was asleep.

    Also read: Papua New Guinea landslide: Survivors 'unlikely', says UN official as rescue mission transitions to recovery

    Situated in a remote and turbulent area within the interior of the impoverished, rural nation off the northern coast of Australia, the settlement faces significant challenges for search and rescue operations, further complicating an already hazardous situation.

    "The landslide area is very unstable. When we're up there, we're regularly hearing big explosions where the mountain is, there is still rocks and debris coming down," Enga province disaster committee chairperson Sandis Tsaka told Reuters.

    “The landslide is still active, as people are digging through the rocks, more is still coming down."

    “A state of emergency has been declared across the disaster zone and a neighbouring area, with a combined population of between 4,500 to 8,000, although not all have been ordered to evacuate yet," Tsaka added.

    Also read: 'Deeply saddened': EAM S Jaishankar expresses condolences as 2,000 killed in Papua New Guinea landslide

    Military personnel have established checkpoints and are assisting in relocating residents to evacuation centers, citing the challenges posed by the remote location, rugged terrain, and tribal unrest in the area. The arrival of heavy equipment and aid has been delayed, with convoys of relief teams requiring military escort due to these obstacles.

    The fluctuating estimates of the death toll highlight the difficulty of obtaining an accurate population count in Papua New Guinea. As a mountainous nation, conducting comprehensive censuses faces significant obstacles. The most recent credible census dates back to 2000, and the exclusion of individuals under 18 years old from the 2022 voter roll further complicates population estimates.

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Papua New Guinea landslide: Survivors 'unlikely', says UN official as rescue mission transitions to recovery snt

    Papua New Guinea landslide: Survivors 'unlikely', says UN official as rescue mission transitions to recovery

    Cyclone Remal kills 22, damages over 30,000 houses in West Bengal and Bangladesh vkp

    Cyclone Remal kills 22, damages over 30,000 houses in West Bengal and Bangladesh

    Iran enriched uranium stockpile exceeds 2015 accord limit, reveals IAEA report; now stands at 6,201.3 kgs snt

    Iran's enriched uranium stockpile exceeds 2015 accord limit, reveals IAEA report; now stands at 6,201.3 kgs

    After Kazakhstan, now Russia to remove Taliban from list of banned terrorist organisations: Report snt

    After Kazakhstan, now Russia to remove Taliban from list of banned terrorist organisations: Report

    Iran acting President Mokhber addresses new parliament in first public speech after Raisi's death snt

    Iran's acting President Mokhber addresses new parliament in first public speech after Raisi's death

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Throwback: When Ravi Shastri chase Pakistani player Javed Miandad with shoe - The untold story the 1987 clash osf

    Throwback: When Ravi Shastri chased Pakistani player Javed Miandad with shoe - The untold story the 1987 clash

    Karnataka schools to reopen on May 29: Textbook distribution on first day itself vkp

    Karnataka schools to reopen on May 29: Textbook distribution on first day itself

    Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh acquitted in Ranjit Singh murder case by Punjab and Haryana HC anr

    Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh acquitted in Ranjit Singh murder case by Punjab and Haryana HC

    Papua New Guinea landslide: Survivors 'unlikely', says UN official as rescue mission transitions to recovery snt

    Papua New Guinea landslide: Survivors 'unlikely', says UN official as rescue mission transitions to recovery

    Kerala: Pathanamthitta ASP refuses farewell allegedly due to resentment over lack of promotion anr

    Kerala: Pathanamthitta ASP refuses farewell allegedly due to resentment over lack of promotion

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon