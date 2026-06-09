During Taiwan VP Hsiao Bi-khim's visit, Palau President Surangel S Whipps Jr reiterated strong support for Taiwan's sovereignty, arguing that denying it undermines small nations and called for Taiwan's inclusion in the UN, WHO, and ICAO.

Palau President Surangel S Whipps Jr strongly reiterated his country's support for Taiwan during Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim's visit to the Pacific island nation, emphasising that Taiwan's sovereignty deserves international recognition, according to Focus Taiwan, the English-language news platform of Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA).

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Speaking at a welcome dinner in Koror, Whipps argued that denying Taiwan's sovereignty would undermine the standing of smaller nations around the world. "If Taiwan's sovereignty is not recognised, then who are we to say that we're sovereign? Might as well eliminate all small countries," he said, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

Whipps also stressed the importance of defending democratic values and international norms. "We have to stand up for freedom. We have to stand up for democracy, and we have to stand up for the rule of law," he said, according to Focus Taiwan.

Call for Taiwan's Inclusion in Global Forums

Palau remains one of Taiwan's 12 diplomatic allies and one of only three in the Pacific region. The Palauan leader further praised Taiwan's achievements across various sectors, describing it as "a prosperous and growing nation" that has demonstrated leadership in healthcare, technology, aviation, and other fields, Focus Taiwan reported.

He argued that Taiwan should be allowed to participate in major international organisations and forums. "Taiwan needs to be a part of these discussions. They need to be a part of the U.N., they need to be a part of WHO, they need to be a part of ICAO," Whipps said, according to Focus Taiwan.

Robust and Growing Partnership

Reflecting on a recent trip to Japan, Whipps said he had been asked about Taiwan and reiterated that Palau's ties with Taipei remain robust. He told Japanese media that Palau's relationship with Taiwan is "strong and getting stronger", the media outlet reported.

According to the report, Whipps said the partnership between the two countries is rooted in common interests, support for a rules-based international order, and a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

VP Hsiao's Three Key Objectives

In response, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim said Taiwan President Lai Ching-te had entrusted her with three key objectives for the visit: strengthening people-to-people ties, promoting tourism to Palau among Taiwanese citizens, and reviewing projects that showcase bilateral cooperation, Focus Taiwan reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)