Torrential rains in Pakistan's Punjab province have caused 71 deaths in the last 48 hours, bringing the total to 123 since June 25. Over 1,000 people have been evacuated, and widespread power outages persist.

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): The Punjab province of Pakistan remains on edge as the death toll from torrential rains continues to rise, with 71 fatalities recorded in just the last 48 hours, taking the total number of casualties to 123 since June 25, the Dawn reported on Saturday, citing Punjab's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).



According to the Dawn, the relentless monsoon downpours have also left 462 injured and caused widespread urban flooding, severely impacting residential areas, with 10 people losing their lives on Friday alone.



The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of further heavy rains starting July 20, while a PDMA alert cautions of a potential high-level flood in the Indus River at Kalabagh and Chashma in the next 24 hours, prompting authorities to initiate emergency preparedness measures.

Evacuations Underway

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, during a briefing, stated that over 1,000 people had been safely evacuated from flood-hit regions in Pothohar, including 398 in Jhelum, 209 in Chakwal, and 450 in Rawalpindi, Dawn reported.



According to Rescue 1122, Friday's casualties included three deaths each in Lahore and Chiniot, two in Okara, and one each in Chakwal and Sargodha.



According to Dawn, in Chakwal, which has witnessed some of the heaviest rainfall in recent days, two bodies swept away in flash floods were recovered on Friday. Another victim died after a roof collapse caused by a falling rock due to rain.

Widespread Power Outages

Power outages have also persisted in numerous villages across Chakwal, with electricity yet to be restored three days after the initial flooding.



Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) reported that 99 high-tension and 48 low-tension poles, along with 65 transformers, were damaged.



IESCO Superintendent Engineer Waheed Ahmed Abbasi stated that full restoration of power would take at least 48 hours, Dawn reported.



Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is expected to visit the affected areas in Chakwal today to oversee relief efforts. (ANI)

