A World Bank report shows huge public spending inequality in Pakistan. Provincial capitals get much higher per capita funding than other districts. Quetta sees the widest gap, with 475% more spending than the rest of Balochistan.

A new World Bank assessment has highlighted stark inequalities in provincial public spending across Pakistan, revealing that provincial capitals continue to receive significantly higher per capita funding than other districts despite years of fiscal decentralisation, as reported by The Express Tribune.

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Major Spending Gaps in Provincial Capitals

According to The Express Tribune, the lender's Strengthening Fiscal Federalism report depicted that Quetta recorded the widest spending disparity, with per capita provincial expenditure reaching Rs 57,000 compared with only Rs 12,000 in the rest of Balochistan, a difference of about 475%. Lahore followed with per capita spending of Rs 31,000 against Rs 7,000 in other Punjab districts, while Peshawar received around Rs 35,000 per person compared with Rs 10,000 elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Karachi showed the smallest gap, but still received 178% higher per capita spending than other districts.

Wealthier Districts Prioritised Over Poorer Regions

The report said that although spending differences have narrowed since 2009, provincial capitals continue to command a disproportionate share of development resources. It also found that wealthier districts regularly receive larger budget allocations, while poorer regions remain trapped in a cycle of underinvestment. The World Bank noted that district funding does not appear to be linked to poverty levels or social indicators such as education, healthcare, or infrastructure needs.

Link to Unrest in Balochistan

The findings were particularly significant for Balochistan, where persistent underdevelopment and limited employment opportunities have long been cited as contributing factors behind unrest. Despite the province maintaining budget surpluses, Quetta continues to receive substantially higher spending than the rest of the province.

Weak Local Governance and Ineffective Spending

The report further criticised weak local governance, noting that provincial finance commissions remain largely inactive and local governments receive only a small share of provincial resources. The proportion of total government spending managed by local governments has fallen from around 10% in 2005 to just 4.7% in 2024 despite constitutional provisions supporting decentralisation, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The World Bank also questioned the effectiveness of increased education and health spending. While provinces such as Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan significantly raised education budgets between FY09 and FY23, school enrolment and literacy indicators either stagnated or declined in some regions, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)