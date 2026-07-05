Israel's military said it eliminated an 'armed terrorist' in southern Lebanon, calling it a ceasefire violation. The IDF also killed a Hezbollah terrorist and located weapons, as an Israeli official vowed to continue operations against the group.

Israel has said that its military forces eliminated an "armed terrorist" in the security zone, accusing Lebanon of a ceasefire violation. In a post on X on Saturday, the Israeli Defence Forces claimed that an armed militant was operating inside the Security Zone in southern Lebanon's Majdal Zoun area, whom the IDF "eliminated." "BLATANT VIOLATION OF THE AGREEMENT: An armed terrorist was identified operating inside the Security Zone, in the Majdal Zoun area in southern Lebanon. In response, IDF soldiers opened fire at the terrorist & eliminated him," the IDF wrote. ❌BLATANT VIOLATION OF THE AGREEMENT: An armed terrorist was identified operating inside the Security Zone, in the Majdal Zoun area in southern Lebanon. In response, IDF soldiers opened fire at the terrorist & eliminated him. pic.twitter.com/NqovQFY2i0 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 4, 2026

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Recent IDF Operations in Lebanon

The IDF also eliminated a "Hezbollah terrorist" within the Security Zone in Southern Lebanon on Wednesday (local time). The forces claimed that he posed "an immediate threat" to the soldiers in the area. "ELIMINATED: A Hezbollah terrorist who exited one of the access shafts of the underground terror infrastructure at the Ali al-Taher Ridge, within the Security Zone. The terrorist posed an immediate threat to IDF soldiers operating in the area," the IDF wrote on X.

The same day, IDF said that it located an "underground shaft and a weapons storage facility" in Southern Lebanon and "explosive devices, weapons and military equipment" in the Maroun al-Ras area. "LOCATED: An underground shaft and a weapons storage facility containing rockets and mortars in the area of At-Tiri in southern Lebanon. Additionally, in the area of Maroun al-Ras, IDF soldiers located explosive devices, weapons & additional military equipment," the IDF wrote on X.

Israel Reiterates Stance on Hezbollah

Earlier this week, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel said that Israel will continue military operations against Hezbollah despite the existing ceasefire framework with Lebanon, arguing that the Iran-backed armed group continues to pose a direct security threat and that lasting stability in Lebanon is impossible unless Hezbollah is disarmed. In a virtual interview with ANI, Haskel said Israel's military operations would continue as long as Hezbollah continued to attack Israeli territory, asserting that both Israel and Lebanon shared an interest in dismantling the group's military capabilities. "If Hezbollah continues to attack Israel, we will continue to defend our people, our communities and our forces," she said.

Describing Hezbollah as an extension of Iran's influence, Haskel said the group's continued presence amounted to "an Iranian occupation of Lebanon", adding that the solution was "very, very simple -- get Iran out of Lebanon."

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump have agreed to meet in the United States in the near future, amid the ongoing 14-point MoU negotiations between US and Iran. (ANI)