Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir in Tehran. Munir is reportedly carrying a message from Washington to help revive stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran on its nuclear program.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday (local time) welcomed Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir in Tehran, expressing appreciation for Pakistan's role in facilitating dialogue and underscoring the shared commitment to regional peace and stability amid West Asia tensions. In a post on X, Araghchi said, "Delighted to welcome Field Marshal Munir to Iran. Expressed gratitude for Pakistan's gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasizing that it reflects our deep and great bilateral relationship. Our commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains strong--and shared." Delighted to welcome Field Marshal Munir to Iran. Expressed gratitude for Pakistan's gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasizing that it reflects our deep and great bilateral relationship. Our commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains strong—and shared. pic.twitter.com/e74lm6hL8r — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 15, 2026

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A 'Last-Ditch' Effort to Revive Negotiations

The visit comes at a critical juncture, as diplomatic efforts intensify to revive stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran following the inconclusive "Islamabad Talks." According to diplomatic sources, Munir, accompanied by Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, is in Tehran carrying a fresh message from Washington aimed at outlining a framework for a potential second round of high-level negotiations. The high-level engagement is being viewed as a last-ditch effort to break the deadlock after earlier talks between US and Iranian officials failed to produce a breakthrough, particularly over Tehran's nuclear programme and other "red line" issues.

The diplomatic push unfolds amid a fragile two-week ceasefire and rising regional tensions. US President Donald Trump has indicated that while he is not considering extending the ceasefire, a negotiated settlement remains the preferred option. In recent remarks, he expressed optimism about possible progress, suggesting that developments could unfold within days. Initial discussions have pointed to the possibility of a second round of direct talks, with Islamabad emerging as a likely venue. US Vice President JD Vance, along with senior officials including special envoy Steve Witkoff and advisor Jared Kushner, is expected to play a key role in the next phase of negotiations.

Next Round of Talks Likely in Pakistan

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday said that the next round of peace talks between the United States and Iran is likely to be held in Pakistan. Responding to a question on the venue of the upcoming talks, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the discussions would "very likely" take place at the same location as the previous round. "They would very likely be in the same place as they were last time," Leavitt said during a press briefing. (ANI)