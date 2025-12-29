Pakistan’s Met Department has warned of heavy rain, thunderstorms and snowfall from Dec 29–Jan 2 across major regions, with risks of road closures, avalanches and landslides. Tourists and travellers are urged to stay cautious.

Islamabad is on alert after Pakistan’s Meteorological Department (PMD) warned of heavy rain, thunderstorms and snowfall across multiple regions over the coming days. According to the PMD, a westerly weather system is expected to enter the country on the night of December 29, intensifying by December 30 and spreading across most upper and central parts by December 31. Its impact may linger in northern regions until the morning of January 2, Dawn reported.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

For people already navigating winter fog and cold, the warning has brought fresh concerns over travel disruptions, road closures and public safety.

Changing Weather Across Punjab and Sindh

The PMD said the current dense fog blanketing central and southern Punjab and upper Sindh is likely to shift as the new system settles in. Daytime temperatures are expected to fall further, bringing a sharper winter chill.

Residents of Punjab and Islamabad have been advised to prepare for rain, wind and thunderstorms — along with snowfall in higher areas — from the evening or night of December 30 until the morning of January 2.

Between December 31 and January 1, isolated rain and thunderstorms may hit Islamabad, Rawalpindi, the Potohar region, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Sheikhupura, according to Dawn.

Snowfall for the Northern Valleys

In Gilgit-Baltistan, moderate snowfall combined with rain and thunderstorms is expected in Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar.

Similar conditions are forecast in parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur.

For families living in these mountain valleys — and the tourists travelling there for winter breaks — the coming days may bring both beauty and challenge.

Road Closures, Avalanches and Travel Warnings

The PMD has warned that snowfall may force road closures in several well-known mountainous areas such as Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, Galiyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli.

There is also a risk of landslides and avalanches in the hilly belts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Potohar region.

Authorities have urged tourists and travellers to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary movement while the severe weather system passes. For many communities living in remote towns and valleys, the focus now is simply on staying safe and prepared.