Pakistan claims 92 militants were killed in Balochistan after coordinated attacks, while the BLA counters with sweeping claims of control, captures and destruction under Operation Herof 2.0.

Pakistan's security forces on Saturday claimed that they have killed 92 militants during operations in response to a series of coordinated attacks across multiple locations in Balochistan, while 15 security personnel were killed in the ensuing clashes, according to the country's military media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan Military Claims Major Success

According to The Express Tribune, citing a statement issued late Saturday, the ISPR claimed that militants carried out attacks in areas including Quetta, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan, Panjgur, Tump, Gwadar and Pasni, targeting civilians and security installations.

The military claimed the attacks were aimed at disrupting public life and development activities in the province, further alleging that 18 civilians, including women, children and elderly persons, were killed in attacks in Gwadar and Kharan districts.

The statement said that security forces and law enforcement agencies responded swiftly and conducted extensive clearance operations, during which 92 militants, including three suicide attackers, were killed, The Express Tribune reported.

The military said that the operations were continuing in the affected areas and that those responsible for the attacks would be pursued and held accountable.

Earlier on Friday, the ISPR also stated that 41 militants were killed during separate operations in Panjgur and Harnai, bringing the total number of militants killed over the past two days in Balochistan to 133, The Express Tribune reported.

BLA Counters With Sweeping Claims

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, in a post on X, claimed that the attacks at several locations were foiled due to timely action by Pakistani police and the Frontier Corps (FC).

"Attempted attacks at a few locations in Balochistan, which were foiled in a timely manner through action by the police and FC... Further details will be brought forward very soon," his post read.

However, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), in a statement, said that under the second phase of Operation Herof, it carried out coordinated attacks at 48 different locations across 14 cities in Balochistan, where strong control by BLA fighters has remained in place for the past ten hours.

"In Quetta, Noshki, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kalat, Kharan, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, Tump, Buleda, Mangochar, Lasbela, Kech and Awaran, the enemy's military, administrative and security structures were simultaneously targeted. During this operation, a total of 84 occupying Pakistani army personnel, police, intelligence agencies, and CTD personnel were neutralised; dozens were wounded, and 18 personnel were captured alive and are currently in BLA custody," the statement read.

It further stated that the “BLA fighters successfully took control of multiple enemy posts, including the central military headquarters, and continue to hold strong positions at these locations.”

The BLA noted that during the operation, more than 30 government properties were taken under control and destroyed, including banks, government offices and prisons. In addition, more than 23 "enemy" vehicles were set on fire.

The statement said that in Operation Herof 2.0, multiple units of the BLA are participating in an organised and coordinated manner.

They also stated that the operation had received public support and noted that popular unity has been a key factor in sustaining the operation.

