Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistan under big pressure to resume trade with India?

    Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, hinted at considering trade with India, signaling a response to Pakistan's struggling economy. Trade between the two countries has been halted since 2019, primarily due to geopolitical tensions exacerbated by incidents like the Pulwama attack and India's revocation of Article 370

    Pakistan under big pressure to resume trade with India?
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    "We will seriously consider trade with India," Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said during his visit to London. Dar's statement reflects a necessity driven by Pakistan's faltering economy, currently in dire straits. With its economy in intensive care, trade emerges as the sole remedy for Pakistan's financial woes, prompting the desire for trade relations with India.

    Trade between India and Pakistan has remained suspended since 2019, coinciding with a period of strained bilateral relations, which are at their lowest point in the last five years. The cessation of trade can be attributed to various factors, including India's revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. 

    Additionally, the Pulwama attack in February 2019, orchestrated by the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, prompted India to revoke Pakistan's 'Most Favoured Nation' (MFN) status and impose a 200 per cent tariff on Pakistani imports, leading to a sharp decline in trade relations.

    Previously, trade between the two countries encompassed a range of commodities, including cotton, organic chemicals, plastics, dyeing extracts, nuclear reactors, and machinery. However, with the closure of trade channels, Pakistan's economy has suffered, exacerbating existing challenges such as inflation, political instability, and reliance on external financial aid.

    While Pakistani authorities have not explicitly advocated for resuming trade with India, underlying factors suggest a keenness to do so. Pakistan's new government, led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has introduced new policies, indicating a potential shift in approach. 

    Moreover, Pakistan's economic distress, exacerbated by factors such as natural disasters and dwindling foreign exchange reserves, underscores the urgency for trade with India. However, India maintains a steadfast stance, insisting on the cessation of terrorism before normalizing relations or engaging in dialogue with Pakistan.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Moscow concert massacre: Russian court charges four men with act of terrorism to be in pre trial custody till May 22 gcw

    Moscow concert massacre: Russian court charges four men with act of terrorism

    BREAKING Simon Harris named new Fine Gael leader, set to potentially become Ireland's youngest PM snt

    Who is Simon Harris, the new leader of Fine Gael set to become Ireland's youngest PM?

    Better to sacrifice yourself than let 100 people die Moscow terror attack hero Islam Khalilov (WATCH) snt

    'Better to sacrifice yourself than let 100 people die': Moscow terror attack hero Islam Khalilov (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi for 2024' campaign launched in 7 cities across Australia snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi for 2024' campaign launched in 7 cities across Australia

    UAE stands tall with Russia; Burj Khalifa glows with Russian flag in gesture of solidarity (WATCH) AJR

    Moscow terror attack: UAE's Burj Khalifa glows with Russian flag in solidarity (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka BJP lodges complaint against CM Siddaramaiah to Election Commission for 'Operation Kamala' allegations vkp

    Karnataka BJP lodges complaint against CM Siddaramaiah to EC for 'Operation Kamala' allegations

    Lunar Eclipse 2024 on Holi: Check out time duration during which you can witness Chandra Grahan will it be visible in India gcw

    Lunar Eclipse 2024 on Holi: When can you witness Chandra Grahan? Will it be visible in India?

    Kangana Ranaut's 2021 tweet resurfaces, claiming that she would never contest elections from Himachal Pradesh RBA

    Kangana Ranaut's 2021 tweet resurfaces, claiming that she would never contest elections from Himachal Pradesh

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-762 March 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-762 March 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Aadujeevitham: Pre-booking of Prithviraj starrer crosses Rs 1.25 in Kerala rkn

    Aadujeevitham: Pre-booking of Prithviraj starrer crosses Rs 1.25 in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon