Post Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar is set for a crucial visit to Beijing on Monday, aimed at bolstering ties and navigating the shifting sands of South Asian geopolitics.

Post Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar is set for a crucial visit to Beijing on Monday, aimed at bolstering ties and navigating the shifting sands of South Asian geopolitics.

The high-stakes visit will feature bilateral talks with Chinese officials, with a central focus on the “evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability,” according to official sources.

Dar is also poised to engage in a trilateral dialogue with China and Afghanistan, where discussions are expected to centre on “enhanced security cooperation” in the aftermath of the escalating India-Pakistan tensions.

“The foreign ministers of the three countries are expected to discuss the promotion of regional trade, enhanced security cooperation, and the evolving situation in the region, particularly in the wake of the recent Pakistan-India conflict,” PTI reported, citing Geo News.

An official statement confirmed that Dar would engage in “in-depth discussions with foreign minister Wang Yi and the evolving regional situation in South Asia and its implications for peace and stability.”

“The two sides will also review the entire spectrum of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” it added.

Strategic ramifications for India

With all three nations—Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan—sharing borders with India, any strengthening of solidarity among them could spell a troubling alignment, particularly given existing territorial disputes and long-standing hostilities.

China, during India’s recent offensive targeting terror infrastructure under Operation Sindoor, reiterated its unwavering support for Pakistan’s “sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence,” branding it an “iron-clad friend.” Throughout the operation, Beijing and Islamabad’s top diplomats remained in constant contact, even as China outwardly advocated de-escalation.

Interestingly, the Taliban administration broke ranks with Pakistan during the episode. While Pakistan claimed that India had launched missile strikes on Afghan soil, Kabul dismissed the allegations and instead firmly condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, demanding that those responsible be brought to justice.

Marking a diplomatic turning point, India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar held a rare conversation with Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi—the first such political engagement between New Delhi and the Taliban regime.

“Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs. Discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward,” Jaishankar said.