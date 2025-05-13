In an interview with CNN, Dar described India’s retaliatory strikes as war and that long-term negotiations between the two countries are “not done yet”.

New Delhi: Days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has threatened that failure to solve the water dispute between the two countries would be seen as an act of war. The DGMOs of India and Pakistan on May 10 (Saturday) agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea, and that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain in abeyance.

“US Secretary of State Marco Rubio passed on the message that India was ready to stop the fighting. If the [Indus Water] treaty is tampered, if the water is stopped, we will treat it as an act of war,” Dar said, highlighting that US President Donald Trump supports Pakistan’s antiterrorism efforts.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan with the help of the World Bank, which is also a signatory. The Treaty allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India. Following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India placed the treaty in abeyance and reportedly halted the flow of water from Baglihar dam on Chenab River.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India launched strikes at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan upped the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations which were effectively repelled by India.

