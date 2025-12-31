Pakistani traders have threatened a nationwide shutdown on Jan 16 against the mandatory installation of POS machines. They protested in Islamabad, calling the move a "black law" that would increase harassment and corruption by tax officials.

Traders across Pakistan have threatened a nationwide shutdown on January 16 if the government does not withdraw its decision to make the installation of Point of Sale (POS) machines mandatory, warning that the move would further burden small businesses and open new avenues for harassment by tax officials, as reported by Dawn.

Protest in Islamabad

According to Dawn, the warning came during a protest rally held in Islamabad, where traders attempted to march from Aabpara Chowk towards the Red Zone to demonstrate against the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) directive. However, heavy police deployment stopped the procession near the Serena Hotel, forcing demonstrators to hold a sit-in at the spot. The protest was organised by the All Pakistan Anjuman-i-Tajran in collaboration with the Traders Action Committee and drew participation from shopkeepers and market representatives from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

'Black Law' and Corruption Allegations

Leaders of various trader bodies addressed the gathering, accusing the government of targeting small businesses instead of addressing large-scale corruption. Addressing the crowd, Ajmal Baloch, president of the Traders Action Committee in Islamabad, described the compulsory installation of POS machines as a "black law" designed to intimidate traders rather than reform the tax system. He claimed that under the guise of documentation, traders would be exposed to greater harassment and bribery demands by tax officials.

Citing an International Monetary Fund assessment, Baloch alleged that corruption in Pakistan amounts to nearly PKR 53 trillion annually, with the FBR accounting for a major share. He accused the department of selectively targeting small shopkeepers while ignoring large-scale corruption. He also alleged that many FBR officials own assets beyond their known sources of income and that their families enjoy foreign education and luxurious lifestyles.

Alleged Customs Irregularities

The protest leaders also highlighted alleged irregularities in customs operations, claiming that consignments of legally imported goods had been seized and partially returned, while the rest allegedly disappeared, as highlighted by Dawn.

Strike Threat and Future Action

Warning of tougher action ahead, the traders announced that if the government attempted to forcibly install POS machines or seal shops, they would block a major arterial road in Islamabad and stage a sit-in at Zero Point on January 16. They further threatened a countrywide shutdown strike if their demands were ignored.

Appeal to Prime Minister

The protesters appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene and protect traders from what they described as arbitrary and heavy-handed actions by tax authorities, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)