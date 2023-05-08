Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Boat tragedy is a man-made disaster': Opposition leader V D Satheesan

    He demanded the state government take measures to prevent such tragedies from recurring anywhere in the state. 
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 8, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    Malappuram: The Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said that the boat tragedy in Tanur was a man-made disaster. He also demanded a time-bound investigation into the accident that claimed the lives of 22 people. 

    He demanded the state government take measures to prevent such tragedies from recurring anywhere in the state. 

    "Those concerned do not even know if the boat is licensed. Even if they have a license, boating is not allowed anywhere after 6 pm. However, after 7 pm, the boat service was conducted in a place where there was no light. At the same time converting a fishing boat to a passenger boat is also illegal. Not only in Tanur, but everywhere in Kerala, the situation has reached an extent where anyone can do anything," he said.

    Satheesan added, "The boat was crowded with more people than it could hold. It is terrible that there is no system to check this despite the Thekkady and Thatthekkad boat mishaps. The authorities were not prepared to investigate the boat service, despite complaints from locals that it was unlicensed and illegal. The state is in a situation where similar disasters could occur once more.  Further investigation should focus on whose advice the authorities used in order to ignore the illegal service."

    The Indian Navy is assisting in rescue operations, a day after the tragic tourist boat accident that claimed the lives of 22 people including women and children. The incident of a tourist boat capsizing with 40 tourists onboard was reported from Ottumbram near Tanur, Malappuram district of Kerala late Sunday evening. 

    Meanwhile,  Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan termed the accident as a 'tragedy' and said the government will bear the expense of those under treatment. The chief minister announced a probe and compensation after an all-party meeting held at Tanur in which senior opposition leaders also participated. 

    He also announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased. The CM said the government had earlier set up a safety protocol for tourist boats and will examine whether they were followed or not in connection with the incident.  
     

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
