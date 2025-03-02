Pakistan reports over 32,000 gender-based violence cases in 2024: SSDO report

A report by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has revealed that 32,617 cases of gender-based violence (GBV) were reported in Pakistan in 2024.

Islamabad: As many as 32,617 gender-based violence cases were reported in Pakistan in 2024, according to a Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) report. These cases include 24,439 cases of kidnapping/abduction 5,339 incidents of rape, 2,238 cases of domestic violence, and 547 cases of honour killings, The Express Tribune reported.

The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has released its latest report, "Mapping Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Pakistan 2024," sharing a province-wise details regarding rape, honour killings, kidnapping/abduction, and domestic violence in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The report highlighted the rise in GBV cases and the low conviction rates, stressing the need for urgent reforms in law enforcement and the judicial system. Despite the rise in GBV cases, conviction rates remained low in all provinces.

The national conviction rate for rape is 0.5 per cent while there are 0.5 per cent for honour killings. According to the report, the conviction rate for kidnapping and abduction cases stood at 0.1 per cent while domestic violence cases saw a conviction of 1.3 per cent.

Punjab witnessed the highest number of GBV cases, with a total of 26,753. A total of 225 honour cases were reported in the province. Punjab reported 4641 cases of rape, yet the conviction rate was 0.4 per cent. The province reported 20,720 kidnapping and abduction cases, with only 16 convictions. A total of 1167 domestic violence cases were reported in Punjab, but there were only three convictions.

A total of 3,397 gender based violence cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As many as 134 cases of honour killings were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with two convictions. The province reported 258 rape cases, with one conviction. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 943 kidnapping and abduction cases, yet there was only one conviction. As many as 446 domestic violence cases were recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but no convictions were recorded, according to The Express Tribune report.

As many as 1781 gender-based violence cases and 134 cases of honour killings were reported in Sindh, yet there was no conviction. Sindh reported 243 rape cases, but with no convictions. Kidnapping and abduction cases stood at 2,645 in Sindh, yet no convictions were made. A total of 375 domestic violence cases were reported, yet there was no conviction.

Balochistan recorded 398 gender based violence cases. The province reported 32 cases of honour killings, with only one conviction. A total of 21 cases were recorded in Balochistan, with no convictions. Kidnapping and abduction cases stood at 185, yet no convictions were recorded. A total of 160 domestic violence cases were reported in the province, with 25 convictions.

A total of 220 gender-based violence cases were reported in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). A total of 22 honour killings were reported, with no convictions, the report said. As many as 176 rape cases were reported in ICT, with only seven convictions. Islamabad Capital Territory reported 22 cases of domestic violence, however, no convictions were recorded. The prosecution department did not provide data on kidnapping and abduction cases, The Express Tribune reported.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas stated that the report based on data collected from provincial police departments through Right of Access to Information (RTI) laws, gives an analysis of GBV cases reported in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan during 2024.

He highlighted the urgent need for reforms to protect survivors and ensure perpetrators are held accountable. He demanded improvements in police investigations, legal procedures, and trial efficiency to stop lengthy delays that obstruct justice. He called on government institutions, civil society, and legal bodies to work together to create a system where survivors feel safe, supported, and empowered to seek justice.

Shahid Jatoi, Director Programs at SSDO, said that the report's findings highlight deep-rooted issues in Pakistan's criminal justice system. The low conviction rates, like 0.5 per cent for rape and honour killings across the nation, demonstrate weak investigations, inadequate evidence collection, societal stigma, and a lack of judicial accountability. He stated that the judicial system is not able to address the cases of gender-based violence, leaving survivors vulnerable and perpetrators largely unpunished.

Latest Videos