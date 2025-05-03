Pakistan's proposed testing of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles this week has escalated tensions with India and is being perceived in New Delhi as a "reckless act of provocation".

Pakistan's proposed testing of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles this week has escalated tensions with India and is being perceived in New Delhi as a "reckless act of provocation". Since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians, hostilities between India and Pakistan have ramped up considerably with almost daily incidents of gun fire exchange along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following India's diplomatic countermeasures since the terror attack--which included the suspension of Indian visas for Pakistani nationals, a directive to reduce staff at the Pakistani High Commission, and the closure of the Attari border--Pakistan has been consistently issuing NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) threatening missile test launches in the region as a show of force.

Sources told ANI that Pakistan was preparing to test fire surface to surface ballistic missiles which would be perceived in New Delhi as a "reckless act of provocation and a dangerous escalation in its hostile campaign against India." The sources also went on to say that the planned missile test in such volatile conditions was a “desperate attempt to whip up tensions with India.”

Since the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan issued the first NOTAM on the night of April 23 with less than 24 hour notice for test firing, however, no ballistic missile firing was observed. Soon thereafter notifications were issued on April 26th-27th of firing by Pakistani Naval ships off the coast of Karachi, however, no firing drills were conducted. After two non-attempts, Pakistan repeated a third attempt on April 30th- May 2nd of firings close to India's Exclusive Economic Zone, but again, no firings were conducted.

With continuous exchange of gunfire on the border in Jammu and Kashmir and the dangerous ratcheting up of tensions by Pakistani politicians sabre-rattling, this fourth provocation of a proposed surface to surface missile test by Pakistan has the potential of dramatically escalating tensions with India.