Pakistan Political Crisis: Imran Khan's PTI rules out coalition, PML-Nawaz says PM's chair is theirs

Pakistan Election Results: Both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have staked claim to power in the aftermath of the February 8 nationwide elections

The election results in Pakistan have thrown up a fractured mandate with major political parties staking claim to the Prime Minister's chair and negotiations for sharing power heading nowhere. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Latif Khosa has categorically dismissed any notions of forming a "coalition government," lamenting what he perceives as the marginalization of his party, despite clinching the highest number of votes in the nationwide polls on February 8.

In an interview with Geo News' program 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Monday, the senior advocate expressed dismay at the lack of recognition for the party that secured the most votes. He criticized the failure to extend customary invitations to the winning parties after electoral events and bemoaned the PTI's lack of acknowledgement despite its electoral success.

Outlining his party's future course of action following the announcement of final election results, Khosa emphasized their reluctance to engage in coalition governments based on past experiences. He affirmed the PTI's commitment to serving the nation from the opposition benches.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Khawaja Asif refuted any insinuations of 'horse-trading' of independent candidates to secure a simple majority in parliament after the 2024 nationwide polls. Speaking on the same program, he criticized PTI's habitual election grievances and highlighted PPP's acceptance of the results.

Asif clarified that PML-N's parliamentary strength increased organically as some independent candidates pledged allegiance to the party, rejecting claims of inducement. Asserting their right to the prime minister's office after securing a majority, he conveyed Nawaz Sharif's enduring optimism in the prevailing political landscape and the party's commitment to public service.

Regarding coalition-building efforts, Asif disclosed productive discussions with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to garner support for the next government.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, five victorious independent candidates announced their affiliation with PML-N. Sardar Shamsher Mazari (NA-189), Imran Akram (PP-195), Sohail Khan (PP-240), Khizar Hussain Mazari (PP-297), and Sahibzada Muhammad Ghazain Abbasi (PP-249) joined PML-N after meeting with party President Shehbaz Sharif, expressing confidence in Nawaz Sharif's leadership.