Imran Khan exit: Foreign conspiracy, assassination threat and more

The political turmoil in Pakistan could reach a crescendo on Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan expected to resign from his position but not before some theatrics from his end.

Let's take a look at the latest developments:

* Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda claimed that there was a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate Imran Khan over his refusal to "sell the country". Hinting at an American role in this conspiracy, the PTI leader said that Imran will never allow the use of bases or let anyone act as they will.

* Islamabad High Court Chief Justice stopped Prime Minister Imran Khan from revealing the letter to the public under the Official Secrets Act. Justice Athar Minallah said that revealing the letter would lead to a violation of the oath that Imran took under the constitution. The letter reportedly has evidence of a 'foreign-funded conspiracy'.

* 196 members of the National Assembly met at Sindh House at Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto's invitation. The Opposition's show of strength was a clear indication that the Imran Khan administration is on its way out.

* Meanwhile, Imran held the third round of talks with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the last 12 hours. Imran had cancelled his address to the nation after the first meeting with Bajwa on Wednesday.

* Imran will chair his party's Political Committee meeting around noon.

* A Joint Opposition Parliamentary committee meeting will be chaired by Leader of Opposition and PML(N) president Shahbaz Sharif at 3 pm. The debate on the no-confidence motion shall commence in the National Assembly at 4 pm.

