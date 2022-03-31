Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Imran Khan exit: Foreign conspiracy, assassination threat and more

    The political turmoil in Pakistan could reach a crescendo on Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan expected to resign from his position but not before some theatrics from his end.

    Pakistan PM Imran Khan no confidence vote latest updates
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2022, 9:50 AM IST

    The political turmoil in Pakistan could reach a crescendo on Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan expected to resign from his position but not before some theatrics from his end.

    Also Read: Imran Khan's exit: Why India must remain extra alert

    Let's take a look at the latest developments:

    * Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda claimed that there was a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate Imran Khan over his refusal to "sell the country". Hinting at an American role in this conspiracy, the PTI leader said that Imran will never allow the use of bases or let anyone act as they will.

    * Islamabad High Court Chief Justice stopped Prime Minister Imran Khan from revealing the letter to the public under the Official Secrets Act. Justice Athar Minallah said that revealing the letter would lead to a violation of the oath that Imran took under the constitution. The letter reportedly has evidence of a 'foreign-funded conspiracy'.

    Also Read: Pakistan Army tells Imran Khan: Resign or face the consequence

    * 196 members of the National Assembly met at Sindh House at Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto's invitation. The Opposition's show of strength was a clear indication that the Imran Khan administration is on its way out.

    * Meanwhile, Imran held the third round of talks with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the last 12 hours. Imran had cancelled his address to the nation after the first meeting with Bajwa on Wednesday.

    Also Read: Letter that Imran Khan hopes will keep him on Pakistan PM's chair

    * Imran will chair his party's Political Committee meeting around noon. 

    * A Joint Opposition Parliamentary committee meeting will be chaired by Leader of Opposition and PML(N) president Shahbaz Sharif at 3 pm. The debate on the no-confidence motion shall commence in the National Assembly at 4 pm. 

    Also Read: MQM-Pakistan: The ally who sank Imran Khan's ship

    Also Read: 3 reasons why Imran Khan lost Pakistan Army's trust and will lose PM's chair

    Also Read: Reverse swing in Imran Khan's political fortunes

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 9:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We will battle for every meter, says Ukraine's Zelenskyy - adt

    "We will battle for every meter", says Ukraine's Zelenskyy

    Letter that Imran Khan hopes will keep him on Pakistan PM s chair gcw

    Letter that Imran Khan hopes will keep him on Pakistan PM's chair

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan resignation updates PPP Pak Army

    Pakistan Army tells Imran Khan: Resign or face consequence

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled to visit India on March 31: MEA - adt

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov scheduled to visit India on March 31: MEA

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2 point 5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US gcw

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2.5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US

    Recent Stories

    Just shut up, won't be good for you': Ramdev threatens reporter on asking about petrol prices - adt

    'Just shut up, won't be good for you': Ramdev threatens reporter on asking about petrol prices

    We will battle for every meter, says Ukraine's Zelenskyy - adt

    "We will battle for every meter", says Ukraine's Zelenskyy

    Oops Kim Kardashian once again caught red-handed by netizens; read what happened RBA

    Oops! Kim Kardashian once again caught red-handed by netizens; read what happened

    Petrol diesel price today: Hiked for ninth time in 10 days, check fuel costs in your city-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today: Hiked for ninth time in 10 days, check fuel costs in your city

    Link Aadhaar-PAN today to avoid Rs 10,000 penalty or other consequences-dnm

    Link Aadhaar-PAN today to avoid Rs 10,000 penalty or other consequences

    Recent Videos

    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon