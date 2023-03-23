Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First batch of Navy's Agniveers ready 'to tread the Agnipath' (Watch)

    INS Chilka, the premier ab-initio training establishment of the Indian Navy, is preparing for the maiden passing-out parade of  the first batch of Agniveers

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 6:34 PM IST

    INS Chilka, the premier ab-initio training establishment of the Indian Navy, is preparing for the maiden passing-out parade of the first batch of Agniveers.

    In a Twitter post, the Indian Navy said that the first batch of Agniveers is "ready to tread the Agnipath". The passing-out parade will be held on March 28. 

    The Indian Navy is the first force among three Services to have started training the Agniveers. In the first batch, 3,000 cadets, including 341 women, were trained at INS Chilka in Odisha. The training started in November last year.

    During their beginning of training, the then Chief of Personnel and current Western Naval Command chief, Vice Admiral DK Tripathi, interacted with them. This is the first time that women cadets have been selected as sailors. Prior to this, they were selected as officers only.

    Though the women cadets also had to undergo a rigorous training process along with their male counterparts, the Indian Navy has made the training establishment women-friendly. The force made several changes at INS Chilka as two new accommodation blocks have been made exclusively for women, sanitary pad vending and disposal machines have been installed, and a separate dining area has been set up for the trainees.

