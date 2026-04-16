Pakistani officials are hopeful of a 'major breakthrough' in US-Iran talks aimed at de-escalating West Asian hostilities. The development follows Islamabad's diplomatic outreach, with a focus on Tehran's nuclear programme and a potential second talks.

Amid diplomatic engagements between the US and Iran in order to achieve a complete halt to the hostilities in West Asia, Pakistani officials say that they are hopeful of a "major breakthrough" in ongoing talks between the two countries, particularly over Tehran's nuclear programme, Al Jazeera reported, citing sources.

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According to Al Jazeera, the development follows Islamabad's diplomatic outreach in order to de-escalate the crisis in the situation, with a potential second round of talks on the horizon after the first round of talks ended in a stalemate.

Pakistani Delegation in Tehran

This development comes after a high-level Pakistani delegation, led by its Army Chief Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to convey messages from Washington to the Iranian leadership. As per Iran's state media, Press TV, Munir was received by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The visit is also aimed at preparing the ground for a possible second round of negotiations between the US and Iran.

Key Issues in Nuclear Talks

According to Al Jazeera, Pakistani officials expect progress on the nuclear issue, with continued back-channel communication between Washington and Tehran. The report noted that key differences persist over the duration of a potential uranium enrichment freeze by Iran, with discussions ranging between a five-year and a 20-year halt.

Another major issue under deliberation is the handling of Iran's estimated 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, as reported by Al Jazeera. Multiple options are being considered, including transferring the stockpile to a third country or reducing enrichment levels, the report added.

Mediation Efforts to Continue in Washington

Amid this development, Munir is also expected to travel to Washington following his Iran visit as part of ongoing mediation efforts, Al Jazeera reported, citing a Pakistani security source.

Iran Welcomes Pakistani Mediation

Earlier on Wednesday, Araghchi welcomed Munir in Tehran, expressing appreciation for Pakistan's role in facilitating dialogue and underscoring the shared commitment to regional peace and stability amid West Asian tensions.

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "Delighted to welcome Field Marshal Munir to Iran. Expressed gratitude for Pakistan's gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasising that it reflects our deep and great bilateral relationship. Our commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains strong - and shared."

Attempt to Revive Stalled Negotiations

The visit comes at a critical juncture, as diplomatic efforts intensify to revive stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran following the inconclusive "Islamabad Talks". The high-level engagement is being viewed as a last-ditch effort to break the deadlock after earlier talks between US and Iranian officials failed to produce a breakthrough, particularly over Tehran's nuclear programme and other "red line" issues. (ANI)