Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, was attacked with an egg while addressing reporters outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Friday.

Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, was attacked with an egg while addressing reporters outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Friday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the egg hitting Aleema's face as she spoke to the media.

Supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party quickly apprehended two women accused of throwing the eggs and handed them over to police, news agency PTI reported.

Rawalpindi police said the arrested women were PTI party supporters who had travelled with members of the All-Government Employees Grand Alliance to protest against unmet demands.

The egg was thrown after Aleema did not respond to questions from the two women. Both were later taken into custody and moved to the Adiala checkpoint.

PTI Condemns Act as “Shameful”

PTI condemned the act as “shameful,” alleging the women were planted for political motives, accusing police of helping them escape in a car. “The women were sent to Aleema's media talk as part of an agenda,” the party said.

Imran Khan has been in prison for more than two years facing multiple charges. In January 2025, a Pakistani tribunal sentenced the former prime minister to 14 years in prison, while his wife, Bushra Bibi, received a seven-year sentence in connection with a corruption case involving land graft.

