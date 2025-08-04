A new report by Women Action Forum reveals 2,564 cases of gender-based violence in Sindh from 2021-2024. Most perpetrators were family members. Activists slammed police inaction and rising suicides among women in 2023.

In a grim reminder of the worsening safety conditions for women in Pakistan's Sindh, Women Action Forum (WAF) has recently released its 2021-2024 report titled "Counting the Wounds", highlighting a disturbing surge in gender-based violence across the province.

2,564 cases of gender-based violence

According to Dawn, the newly released report uncovers a shocking 2,564 cases of gender-based violence in Sindh, marking a steady rise over the past three years. The report further revealed that the findings were presented at the Hyderabad Press Club, where activists, journalists, and academics gathered to express concern. The group highlighted that "90 per cent of perpetrators were family members," reflecting deep-rooted misogyny and broken protective structures. WAF's Amar Sindhu shared that honour killings have surged, and most of the accused are related to the victims.

'Police don't listen to us'

Dawn quoted another activist, Arfana Mallah, as saying, "These are not just numbers, but wounds on smiling faces." She criticized the police for not registering FIRs and leaving victims at the mercy of reluctant or corrupt officers.

Dawn further quoted Mallah, who said, "Only senior officers initially respond, but eventually withdraw, leaving SHOs in charge often the weakest link in the chain of justice."

Poet Khalida Munir highlighted a disturbing spike in suicides among women in 2023, adding that killings under the pretext of marriage still persist. Shahnaz Sheedi declared, "Women are treated like animals, not humans.

Pakistan's silence and inaction on gender violence

Despite repeated promises of reform, Pakistan continues to fail its women. Pakistan's history of gender inequality and the deterioration of women's rights is deeply rooted in cultural, social, political, and institutional factors, all of which have combined to create an environment where violence against women remains pervasive. Despite legal frameworks and international commitments aimed at ensuring gender equality, women's rights in Pakistan have consistently been undermined, leading to the worsening safety conditions for women across the country.