    Pakistan announces closure of Narcotics control ministry office to ease burden on national exchequer

    Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced the integration of operations from the Narcotics Control Ministry into the Interior Ministry, citing a need to streamline government functions and alleviate financial strain on the national exchequer. The decision was revealed through a post on social media.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

    In a significant move aimed at government operations and saving resources, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced the closure of the Narcotics Control Ministry office. This decision, reported by ARY News, comes as part of efforts to eliminate unnecessary burdens on the national exchequer.

    Minister Naqvi, who also serves as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, took to social media to share his plans, stating, "Decided to close the Narcotics Control ministry office and integrated its operations into the Interior Ministry. Streamlining operations, saving resources, and eliminating the unnecessary burden on the National exchequer."

    During a visit to the Ministry of Anti-Narcotics, Minister Naqvi reiterated his commitment to efficiency by announcing that he would not utilize his office in the Ministry of Anti-Narcotics. He emphasized that maintaining offices in two ministries is a waste of resources and that consolidating operations into the Interior Ministry would suffice.

    Minister Naqvi shared the importance of reallocating manpower from the now-closed Narcotics Control Ministry office to other essential areas within the Interior Ministry, according to ARY News.

    During a special briefing regarding the affairs of the Ministry, Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the urgency of combating drug abuse to safeguard the future generations. He pledged the government's commitment to utilizing all available resources to eradicate the problem of drugs from society.

    The decision to integrate narcotics control operations into the Interior Ministry also reflects the economic problem. By consolidating resources and manpower, Pakistan aims to enhance its efforts in combating drug trafficking and substance abuse as well as saving national exchequer.

    The move is expected to streamline administrative processes, improve coordination between relevant departments, and ensure a more effective utilization of taxpayer funds. Mohsin Naqvi's initiative and proactive approach towards addressing societal challenges while prioritizing financial problems and operational efficiency has been received well by Pakistan people.

