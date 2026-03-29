Iran's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, speaking at CPAC, claimed US military ops killed Supreme Leader Khamenei and destroyed Iran's military/nuclear sites. He urged for the regime's complete removal and presented a transition plan for a new Iran.

Iran's exiled Crown Prince, Reza Pahlavi, on Saturday (local time), asserted that the transition from the current regime in the Islamic Republic will be done in an "orderly" manner, noting that the regime in Tehran must go "in its entirety" amid escalating conflict in the region.

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US Operations Weakened Tehran Regime

Speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, Pahlavi credited US military operations against the Islamic Republic--referred to as "Midnight Hammer" and "Epic "Fury"--for significantly weakening the ruling establishment and claimed that these operations had resulted in the killing of key leadership figures, including the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and the destruction of a substantial portion of Iran's missile capabilities and nuclear infrastructure.

Pahlavi praised US President Donald Trump and American forces for their role, stating that their actions had given "millions of Iranians a fighting chance" to end decades of what he described as repression and instability under the Islamic Republic. "Operations Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury have done something extraordinary. The killing of Khamenei and many of his henchmen, the destruction of more than 80 per cent of the regime's ballistic missile arsenal, and the obliteration of the nuclear sites have levelled the playing field. This did not happen by accident. It happened because of President Trump's resolve and the courage of American troops. On behalf of millions of Iranians, we thank them," Pahlavi said.

Call for Decisive Action

Calling for decisive action, Pahlavi warned that leaving any part of the current regime intact would prolong instability, adding that the leadership cannot be trusted to deliver peace or reform. "If we do not finish the job and leave a rump of the regime in place, the threat posed by this Islamic Republic will not be solved. It will only be made worse. Those who have spent 47 years sewing chaos cannot be trusted to bring about stability. Terrorists cannot be trusted to bring peace. If they are left in place, they will bring only more of the instability, chaos, and destruction they have brought for 47 years," he said.

Vision for a Future Iran

Outlining his vision for the future, Pahlavi said he has accepted calls from Iranians both in the country and the diaspora to lead a democratic transition and pointed to a framework developed by his team--the Iran Prosperity Project--as a roadmap for national recovery, including immediate steps in the first 100 days following a potential regime collapse. He also urged continued US support, calling on Washington to "stay the course" and avoid providing any reprieve to the current Iranian leadership, which he described as "crumbling". "The transition will be orderly. My team of experts produced a detailed plan called the Iran Prosperity Project, or IPP. This is a roadmap for national recovery, including the first 100 days after the regime's collapse and the longer-term reconstruction and stabilisation of our country. What we ask of America now is simple: stay the course. Do not throw this crumbling regime a lifeline. Pave the way for the Iranian people to finish the job," he added.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with ongoing military exchanges and growing international concern over the risk of wider regional escalation. (ANI)