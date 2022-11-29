Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 100 UK companies switch to 4-day work week with no pay cuts

    Up to 100 businesses in the UK have agreed to give their staff a permanent four-day workweek without reducing their compensation. A four-day work week is pretty much how it sounds – staff would work for four days and get a three-day weekend.

    Over 100 UK companies switch to 4 day work week with no pay cuts gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    As many as 100 companies in the UK have signed up for permanent four-day working week for their employees and that too without any pay cut.  One would assume that in order to make up for a day's work missed throughout the week, the present working hours would increase. However, proponents of the change claim that it would force businesses to increase productivity, effectively allowing them to do the same amount of work in fewer hours—even fewer than the typical shifts of 8–9 hours.

    These 100 companies employ 2,600 staff, which is  a tiny fraction of the UK’s working population. However, the move is being seen as the vanguard of a major shift in the times to come. Awin, a multinational marketing corporation, and Atom Bank are two of the largest businesses to have committed to the strategy. Each company in the UK employs roughly 450 people.

    Also Read | Rishi Sunak okays 3,000 UK visas for Indians after meeting PM Modi; know all about the scheme

    The 4 Day Week Campaign recognised them because the businesses showed that they had actually cut back on working hours rather than making their employees put in more hours. The policy has also proven to be an effective strategy for some early adopters to draw and keep staff since it allows them more personal time and breaks from the monotonous daily grind.

    Supporters of the four-day workweek claim that it is one of the most revolutionary initiatives that is focused on the wellbeing of the employees, and they refer to the five-day workweek as a holdover from a previous economic era.

    Also Read | 'Deeply touched, moved beyond measure': King Charles III tells Britain ahead of Queen's funeral

    A four-day workweek is said to assist employees achieve a better work-life balance and lead "happier and more fulfilling lives." It frees up more time for activities that are often ignored, such rest, time spent with friends and family, hobbies, exercise, and administrative responsibilities like cleaning, shopping, and running errands.

    The 4 Day Week Campaign claims that it would also lower living expenses because there will be no income loss and less money spent on things like childcare and transportation.

    Also Read | Ola, Uber autorickshaw drivers fret over 5 percent convenience fee on each ride

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WHO announces 'mpox' as synonym for Moonkeypox; check details - adt

    WHO announces 'mpox' as synonym for Monkeypox; check details

    YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED Israel envoy Naor Gilon scathing open letter to countryman who called 'Kashmir Files' vulgar

    'YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED...' Israel envoy's scathing open letter to countryman who called 'Kashmir Files' vulgar

    Unprecedented 'anti-Xi' protests in China; sale of ventilators and oxygen machines surges amid Covid spike

    Unprecedented 'anti-Xi' protests in China; sale of ventilators and oxygen machines surges amid Covid spike

    Elon Musk shares picture of his bedside table with diet Coke, guns and a painting; here's how internet reacts AJR

    Elon Musk shares picture of his bedside table with diet Coke, guns and a painting; here's how internet reacts

    On BBC's reporter 'detained, assaulted' claim, China says, 'He didn't identify himself as a journalist' - adt

    On BBC's reporter 'detained, assaulted' claim, China says, 'He didn't identify himself as a journalist'

    Recent Stories

    Desi jugaad of makeshift shower has awestruck netizens; watch video - gps

    Desi jugaad of makeshift shower has awestruck netizens; watch video

    Meghalaya Cabinet agrees to set up 7 outposts along border with Assam; check details AJR

    Meghalaya Cabinet agrees to set up 7 outposts along border with Assam; check details

    Election Commission to hear both Shiv Sena factions over symbol, name dispute on December 12 - adt

    Election Commission to hear both Shiv Sena factions over symbol, name dispute on December 12

    Google Pixel 7 price drop alert Grab it for less than Rs 34000 on Flipkart details here gcw

    Google Pixel 7 price drop alert! Grab it for less than Rs 34,000 on Flipkart

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to get married in January 2023? Details here sur

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to get married in January 2023? Details here

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon