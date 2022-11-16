Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishi Sunak okays 3,000 UK visas for Indians after meeting PM Modi; know all about the scheme

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given the go-ahead for 3,000 visas for young professionals from India to work in the UK each year. This announcement came hours after Sunak met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 17th edition of the G20 Summit
     

    United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given a green light for 3,000 visas for young professionals from India to work in the UK each year. The UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership, which was established last year, is strong, according to the British government, which claimed that India is the first visa-national country to profit from it.

    The UK Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "Today the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, giving 3,000 places to 18 to 30-year-old degree-educated Indian citizens to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years."

    Hours after Sunak and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met outside the 17th G20 Summit, this statement was made in the readout from Downing Street. This was their first meeting since the first British prime minister of Indian descent took office last month.

    PM Modi's office tweeted, "Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak in talks during the first day of the @g20org Summit in Bali."

    Under the new UK-India Young Professionals Scheme, the UK will provide 3,000 visas each year to degree-educated Indian citizens between the ages of 18 and 30 who wish to visit the country and work there for up to two years. It will be a reciprocal system. Under the scheme, the degree-educated Indian nationals can come to the UK to live and work for up to two years. 

    According to a statement from Downing Street, "the scheme's introduction is a major milestone for both our bilateral relationship with India and the UK's broader commitment to creating better linkages with the Indo-Pacific region to benefit both our economies."

    It claimed that of all the nations in the Indo-Pacific region, the UK had the most connections to India. India accounts for over a quarter of all foreign students in the UK, and Indian investment in the country sustains 95,000 employment nationwide.

    India and the UK are now negotiating a trade agreement; if it is approved, it will be the first time India has done business with a European nation.

