    Over 100 cars collide on icy China Expressway, multiple injuries reports; dramatic video goes viral (WATCH)

    In the Chinese city of Suzhou, over 100 cars collided on an icy expressway, causing injuries to several people, as extreme weather conditions continue to wreak havoc.

    Over 100 cars collide on icy China Expressway, multiple injuries reports; dramatic video goes viral (WATCH)
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    In a chilling reminder of the perils posed by extreme weather, a massive pileup involving over 100 vehicles occurred on an icy stretch of an expressway in Suzhou, China. Reports from Chinese media outlets detailed the aftermath of the harrowing incident, which left several individuals injured. The collision, exacerbated by treacherous road conditions, serves as the latest testament to the disruptive impact of winter weather across the region.

    Dramatic footage captured by state television CCTV and circulated on social media platforms portrayed the chaotic scene unfolding on the highway. Cars were strewn haphazardly, with one vehicle visibly jack-knifed at a severe angle, suspended in mid-air. The aftermath of the collision was marked by shattered glass and scattered debris, illustrating the sheer force of the impact.

    The incident comes amid a wave of extreme weather phenomena sweeping across large swathes of China in recent weeks. Cold waves, blizzards, and icy rain have descended upon the nation, significantly impeding transportation networks at a time when millions of individuals are undertaking journeys to reunite with loved ones for the Lunar New Year festivities.

    Authorities have been compelled to escalate emergency response measures in light of the escalating weather-related challenges. Reports indicate that the government has heightened its emergency preparedness for freezing temperatures and initiated various response plans aimed at managing transportation flow, ensuring adequate supplies, and maintaining electricity in provinces and cities such as Beijing, Hebei, Shanxi, Anhui, and Hubei, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

