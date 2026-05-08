The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has condemned the alleged extrajudicial killing of a labourer, Ajmal, after he was forcibly disappeared for 256 days. The group accused Pakistani authorities of systematic human rights violations in Balochistan.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has strongly condemned the alleged extrajudicial killing of a young Baloch labourer, accusing Pakistani authorities of continuing a "systematic campaign" of enforced disappearances and custodial killings in Balochistan.

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In a post shared on X, the rights group said that Ajmal, a resident of Nasirabad in Turbat district's Kech area, was forcibly disappeared from Gwadar on August 21, 2025. According to the organisation, Ajmal belonged to a poor family and was the sole breadwinner supporting his relatives through daily wage labour.

'Grave Violation of Human Rights'

The committee stated that for 256 days, Ajmal's family lived in uncertainty and anguish, hoping for his safe return. However, their hopes were shattered after his body was reportedly recovered, triggering outrage among Baloch activists and human rights advocates.

The BYC described the incident as a "grave violation of human rights and human dignity," asserting that taking a person's life without trial and later returning the body to the family reflected what it called the worsening climate of repression in Balochistan.

Call for International Intervention

Raising serious questions over the continued pattern of disappearances in the province, the group asked how many more families would be forced to endure the pain of waiting for loved ones who never return.

Calling for urgent international intervention, the BYC appealed to global human rights organisations to take immediate notice of what it termed the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan. The organisation demanded justice and accountability.

Worsening Climate of Repression

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings. These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population.

The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions. (ANI)