'Our superpower is begging': Pakistani trolls Govt over lack of conscience amid economic crisis (WATCH)

This video emerged in the wake of another clip circulating online, which captured a Pakistani citizen begging on the streets of Saudi Arabia. The sight of a Pakistani individual soliciting alms abroad has fueled concerns, with many linking it to the country's association with terrorism and its purported trend of exporting beggars.

A viral video featuring a Pakistani national trolling his country's government has sparked widespread discussion on social media platforms. In the undated footage, the man sarcastically remarks that Pakistanis possess the "superpower" of begging, in an apparent critique of the prevailing socioeconomic conditions.

(Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity and date of the video.)

Pakistani national 'caught' begging in Saudi Arabia; netizens say 'exporting beggars after terrorists' (WATCH)

The recent viral video sheds light on Pakistan's alarming reality, highlighted during a session with a parliamentary panel in September 2023 by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis. Secretary Zulfikar Haider revealed that a staggering 90 percent of beggars detained in foreign countries originate from Pakistan.

Haider's testimony before the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis underscored the exploitation of human trafficking routes by individuals seeking economic opportunities abroad. He emphasized the misuse of pilgrim visas, particularly in countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq, where beggars often travel under the guise of religious pilgrimages.

