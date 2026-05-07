India marks the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a 96-hour conflict triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack that dismantled terror infrastructure in Pakistan, showcasing a definitive shift in India's strategic and technological capabilities.

India commemorates the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor this Thursday, marking a watershed moment in the nation's strategic history. While the tactical success of the 96-hour conflict in May last year remains etched in military history, the most enduring legacy of the operation is the definitive shift in India's regional posture.

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Triggered by the "barbaric" Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which killed 26 people, the mission transformed from a localised retaliation into a strategic statement that reverberated across the globe. By dismantling terrorist infrastructure across nine locations, including the "Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur" and "Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke", New Delhi demonstrated a calibrated, tri-services response that prioritised minimal collateral damage while effectively breaking the backbone of terrorism.

Global Reaction and Diplomatic Shifts

The international community's reaction to the strikes was largely muted and non-recriminatory, indicating that, for most world capitals, India's actions were more or less expected and even understood.

US and Israeli Response

US President Donald Trump was the first to acknowledge the inevitability of the strikes, describing the decades of conflict as a "shame" and noting, "I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They have been fighting for a long time. They have been fighting for many, many decades. I hope it ends very quickly." While US Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the sentiment that the situation would hopefully end quickly, Israel's Ambassador Reuven Azar took a firmer stance, validating the operation by stating that "terrorists should know there's no place to hide from their heinous crimes."

Measured Responses from World Powers

This global perspective highlighted a shifting tide where Pakistan's reliance on proxy terror was no longer shielded by the usual diplomatic caveats. Even traditionally guarded powers found it difficult to ignore the credible intel backing India's precision. China described the operation as "regrettable" and urged both sides to "refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation", yet its response remained tellingly measured despite previously helping Pakistan water down UN condemnations. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern and called for "maximum military restraint", while Russia's Maria Zakharova urged both sides to prevent further deterioration. Japan's Yoshimasa Hayashi "firmly condemns such acts of terrorism" regarding Pahalgam but warned of a "full-scale military conflict". Meanwhile, the UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that "diplomacy and dialogue remain the most effective means" of resolving the crisis.

This diplomatic vacuum for Islamabad was a direct result of New Delhi's mature messaging, as the Prime Minister and National Security Adviser briefed envoys globally, ensuring the world saw India as a progressive, pluralistic and resolute nation.

A Showcase of Atmanirbhar Bharat's Prowess

On the battlefield, the conflict showcased the lethal efficiency of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile system, alongside the BrahMos, Akashteer and Tejas aircraft, played a decisive role in the war.

As Pakistan attempted to retaliate with drone and UCAV attacks, India's comprehensive and multilayered air defence architecture and the Integrated Command and Control Strategy (ICCS) ensured that hostile incursions were effectively neutralised.

This operational synergy extended to the maritime domain, where the Indian Navy's Carrier Battle Group established uncontested control over the seas, effectively bottling up Pakistani air elements along their western seaboard and denying them any room to manoeuvre.

As the smoke cleared by May 10, 2025, the world witnessed a tangible demonstration of India's technological self-reliance. The BSF's vigilance in thwarting infiltration in the Samba district further proved that India's national security architecture was seamless from the border to the deep interiors of the enemy.

A Resounding Warning for the Future

Today, as the nation reflects on these golden letters in its history, the message to Pakistan remains a resounding warning. With the Joint Theatre Command framework now being bolstered by the lessons of this conflict, the Government of India has made it clear that the ceasefire is merely a temporary halt. Should the terrorist organisations dancing to its tunes strike again, the war will resume with consequences far more dire than before, ensuring that India's unwavering resolve continues to safeguard regional stability. (ANI)