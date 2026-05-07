EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commemorated the first anniversary of 'Operation Sindoor'. Jaishankar changed his profile pic while Singh paid tribute, calling the operation a 'powerful symbol of national resolve'.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday updated his official X handle profile picture to commemorate the first anniversary of "Operation Sindoor", highlighting the operation. In a post on X carrying the hashtag "#NewProfilePic," Jaishankar unveiled the new profile picture on May 7, 2026, the date marking one year since "Operation Sindoor". https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2052192699793469824 The updated profile picture prominently referenced "Operation Sindoor," signalling remembrance of the operation and its significance for India.

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Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the valour and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor. He described the operation as a "powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness," saying it reflected the armed forces' unmatched precision, seamless jointness and readiness to act decisively in safeguarding the nation.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister said, "On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation. Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services, setting a benchmark for modern military operations." https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2052198304042381767 "Operation Sindoor stands as a powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness, showing that our armed forces are always ready to act decisively when it matters most. It also stands testament to India's steady advance towards achieving Atmanirbharta, enhancing capability while reinforcing resilience," the post read.

What was Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, prompting a strong military response from India. Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Indian armed forces killed over 100 terrorists in action. Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying Radar installations in Lahore and Radar facilities near Gurjanwala. Following significant damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to the Indian DGMO, and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10, bringing an end to the hostilities. (ANI)