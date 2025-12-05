Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, an Indian medical team has set up a field hospital in Mahiyanganaya, Sri Lanka, to provide life-saving care to communities devastated by Cyclone Ditwah. India also sent Bailey bridge units to restore road access.

India's ongoing humanitarian assistance initiative, Operation Sagar Bandhu, has taken a major step forward as an Indian medical team establishes a fully operational field hospital in Sri Lanka's Mahiyanganaya, near Kandy, to support communities affected on the ground, as the island nation deals with one of the most devastating tropical storms, Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X on Friday, the High Commission of India in Colombo said the facility is being set up to provide urgent, life-saving care to those affected. "Operation Sagar Bandhu continues healing on the ground. A fully operational field hospital is being set up by the Indian medical team in Mahiyanganaya near Kandy, bringing trauma care, surgical capability, ambulances and critical services directly to a hard-hit community. Ensuring those impacted have access to urgent, life-saving medical support," the High Commission posted.

India's Swift Humanitarian Response

India has continued its humanitarian assistance in Sri Lanka through coordinated rescue, medical, and relief operations under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

Infrastructure and Expert Support

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that to restore road accessibility, another Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster landed in Colombo on Thursday with Bailey bridge units.

A team of 25 personnel, including engineers and medical experts, also arrived on this flight, the MEA stated. "Another IAF MCC C-17 Globemaster has landed in Colombo with Bailey bridge units to restore road accessibility. A team of 25 personnel, including engineers and medical experts also arrived in this flight," Jaiswal stated in his post.

Sri Lanka Grapples with Cyclone Aftermath

According to Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre (DMC), the death toll from the severe weather conditions across the country has risen to 481 as of 6:00 PM on Thursday, the Daily Mirror Online reported.

The latest update also notes that 345 people remain missing, while search, rescue, and relief efforts continue in several of the worst-affected districts.

Further Weather Warnings

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology on Friday issued a red alert for intense lightning in several areas, including the Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces and the districts of Galle and Matara, valid until 11:00 pm today, as reported by the Daily Mirror Online.

The advisory notes that seven districts are under red alerts, while eight others are under amber alerts due to an increased likelihood of lightning. (ANI)