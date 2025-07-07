China downplays India's accusation of aiding Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, but its vague denials and deep military ties with Islamabad raise serious doubts in New Delhi.

Days after a top Indian Army officer publicly stated that China offered active military support to Pakistan during the four-day conflict of Operation Sindoor, Beijing on Monday moved swiftly into damage control — but its carefully worded denials have only added to suspicions back in India.

“Live Lab” for Chinese Weapons, Indian Army Alleges

Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, the Deputy Chief of the Indian Army, sparked a diplomatic firestorm last week when he said that China used the recent India-Pakistan flare-up to test its weapon systems and battlefield strategies in real-time. He described how Beijing turned the conflict into a “live lab,” providing Islamabad with satellite intelligence and military inputs, effectively making Pakistan a front while it monitored India’s every move from above.

According to Gen. Singh, India wasn’t just facing one enemy in the May 7-10 standoff — it was up against a triangle: Pakistan as the trigger-puller, China as the strategist, and Turkiye as the supplier of military hardware.

Beijing’s Routine Denials Ring Hollow

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, fielding tough questions in Beijing, claimed ignorance of Gen. Singh’s remarks. “I am not familiar with the specifics you mentioned,” she said, before pivoting to a boilerplate statement about China and Pakistan being “close neighbours enjoying traditional friendship.”

She further added that the ‘defence and security cooperation between China and Pakistan is normal and not directed at any third party.’ But this insistence — that a military alliance with one of India’s staunchest adversaries is somehow neutral — fails to convince strategic observers in Delhi.

Even more telling was Mao’s refusal to address another report from Paris, which accused Chinese embassies of spreading misinformation about the performance of French-made Rafale fighter jets used by India during the conflict.

“I am not familiar with what you mentioned,” she said again, dodging direct engagement.

Beijing Claims Role in Regional Peace While Backing India’s Enemy

Perhaps the most jarring part of the Chinese spokesperson’s address was the contradictory posture: while Beijing claims to “actively promote talks for peace” between India and Pakistan, the Indian military believes it was actively feeding data to Pakistan’s war room during the height of the conflict.

Mao’s response to that contradiction? “I am not sure how that allegation came about. Different people may have different perspectives.”

“What I can say is, China-Pakistan relations do not target any third party. This is China’s policy. On India-Pakistan relations, we support the two sides in properly addressing differences through dialogue and consultation and jointly keeping the region peaceful and stable," she added.

That vague brush-off did little to ease concerns in Delhi, where analysts point to a growing pattern of Chinese double-speak — promising peace publicly while undermining India tactically and diplomatically behind closed doors.

Indian security officials believe that the May 7–10 conflict marked a watershed in the China-Pakistan military nexus. The use of Chinese satellites to feed Pakistan’s army real-time battlefield inputs, even during DGMO-level calls between India and Pakistan, is being viewed as an act of direct collusion.

“China stands ready to continue playing a constructive role. Over the past weeks and months, China has closely followed the developments between India and Pakistan, actively promoted talks for peace, and worked to maintain regional peace and stability. China welcomes and supports India and Pakistan in properly settling differences and seeking fundamental solutions through dialogue and consultation. China stands ready to continue playing a constructive role for this end," she said.

Turkiye's Role Adds Another Layer of Concern

Lt Gen Singh’s remarks also pointed to Turkiye’s military support to Islamabad, making it clear that India is now dealing with an expanded axis of adversaries in any future conflict. The presence of Turkish drones and equipment on the battlefield, combined with Chinese real-time support and diplomatic cover, signals a troubling alignment of forces against India’s interests in the region.

Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. In a swift and decisive response, Indian forces targeted terrorist hideouts deep inside Pakistani-controlled territory. The intense four-day military action ended on May 10, after a desperate plea from Pakistan to end hostilities.

The message was clear: India would no longer absorb terror strikes silently — and any nation enabling Pakistan’s military adventurism would be viewed through a new strategic lens.

A “Critical Moment” in India-China Ties — But Who’s Holding the Knife?

Mao Ning said on Monday that India-China relations are “at a crucial stage of improvement and development,” adding that China wants to work with India for “ sound and steady growth.” But many in India are asking: how can there be trust or growth when Beijing plays both friend and enabler — pushing one hand forward for talks while using the other to feed coordinates to India’s enemies?

For now, Delhi is watching — and remembering. The masks of diplomacy may still be in place, but behind them, the true face of China’s strategic intent may have already been revealed.