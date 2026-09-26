A speeding truck lost control and overturned inside a tunnel in Oman. A family travelling in an SUV just ahead of the truck had a narrow escape. A video showing the truck scraping the road with sparks flying has gone viral.

Muscat: A major accident took place in Oman recently. A heavy truck lost control and flipped upside down inside the second Wadi Al Aq tunnel on the Sultan Turki bin Said Road. A scary video of the incident has surfaced online. It shows the truck losing balance at a sharp curve. The vehicle then scrapes against the road, sending sparks flying everywhere as it slides forward.

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A family was travelling in an SUV right in front of the truck. They had a miraculous escape. The car driver sped up just in time, and this quick thinking prevented a massive tragedy. The accident happened in the tunnel that connects the North Al Sharqiyah Governorate to Muscat. The Royal Oman Police quickly stepped in and diverted all traffic to the old road.

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Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the crash. They are investigating if speeding or a mechanical failure led to the accident. The Royal Oman Police and emergency rescue teams reached the spot immediately. They cleared the debris from the tunnel and restored normal traffic movement. The police have not shared any updates about the truck driver's health condition yet.

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