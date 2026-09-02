Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a bilateral parliamentary dialogue with Seychelles Speaker Azarel Ernesta, discussing stronger cooperation, democratic values, and India's support for popularising Yoga in the island nation.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday held a bilateral parliamentary dialogue with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles, Azarel Yolanda Ernesta, and the distinguished Parliamentary Delegation from Seychelles at the Parliament House Complex.

Welcoming Azarel Ernesta, Birla congratulated her on her historic election as the first woman Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles. Recalling with warmth his earlier interaction with Ernesta during the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) held in New Delhi earlier this year, Birla appreciated her abiding interest in India's spiritual traditions, particularly Yoga. He also warmly acknowledged her devotion to Goddess Ma Kali, according to an official release.

Deep and Enduring Friendship

Reflecting on the deep and enduring friendship between India and Seychelles, Birla congratulated Seychelles on the 50th anniversary of its Independence as well as the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He observed that the relationship between India and Seychelles transcends the conventional contours of diplomacy, being enriched by centuries-old civilisational connections, a vibrant Indian diaspora and enduring people-to-people ties. Birla noted that the shared democratic values and traditions of the two countries have further strengthened this close bond. He particularly highlighted the deep and growing interest in India's spiritual traditions, especially Yoga, in Seychelles. Appreciating Ernesta's personal inclination towards Yoga, he offered India's support in further popularising Yoga in Seychelles through Indian instructors, the release stated.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

Referring to the recent State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Seychelles, Birla noted the close and warm relationship between Prime Minister Modi and the President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie. He expressed particular pride that Prime Minister Modi addressed an Extraordinary Sitting of the National Assembly of Seychelles, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. Birla observed that Prime Minister Modi's historic address has infused new energy and fresh momentum into the multifaceted relationship between India and Seychelles, further reaffirming the warmth and depth of the partnership between the two countries.

Parliamentary Cooperation and Capacity Building

Emphasising the importance of parliamentary engagement, Birla called for further strengthening cooperation between the two legislatures and building upon their shared legacy of democracy and democratic institutions. The release highlighted that recalling Ernesta's earlier association with India, Birla noted that she had participated in a training programme organised by the Bureau of Parliamentary Studies and Training (BPST), now PRIDE. He observed that her long-standing association with India has contributed meaningfully to nurturing the enduring bonds between the two Parliaments. Inviting Members of the National Assembly of Seychelles to visit the Parliament of India, Birla said that such exchanges would provide an opportunity to experience India's rich and vibrant democratic traditions at close quarters. He highlighted the role of the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) in strengthening parliamentary capacity and informed that customised programmes on Legislative Drafting, parliamentary procedures and other legislative processes could be organised for Members and officials from Seychelles.

Technological Advancement and Cooperation

Speaking about the transformative role of technology in parliamentary functioning, Birla informed that the Parliament of India has embraced the vision of a paperless Parliament and is harnessing Artificial Intelligence to facilitate the translation of parliamentary proceedings into 22 Indian languages. He further highlighted India's deep investments in cutting-edge technology, including Digital Parliament, and efforts to bring legislative bodies across the country onto a common digital platform. He emphasised the immense possibilities for India-Seychelles cooperation in areas such as health, digital transformation, infrastructure and renewable energy. Birla offered to share India's rich experience in parliamentary capacity building through PRIDE and proposed that Members and officials of the National Assembly of Seychelles could benefit from PRIDE's specialised training programmes.

Strategic Partnership in Indian Ocean

Birla emphasised the importance of further enriching India-Seychelles people-to-people ties through culture, education and tourism. He also underlined the scope for both countries to work together to amplify the voice and aspirations of the Global South. Describing Seychelles as a trusted and valued partner of India in the Indian Ocean region, Birla highlighted its significance in the context of Vision MAHASAGAR. He stressed the importance of closer cooperation between the two countries in promoting regional peace, stability and prosperity, including through the United Nations and other multilateral fora, the release noted.

Seychelles Speaker Appreciates Enduring Bonds

Speaking on the occasion, Azarel Ernesta expressed her gratitude to Birla for the warm hospitality extended to her and the Parliamentary Delegation. Recalling her earlier visit to the Parliament of India during CSPOC, she said, "India has my heart." Describing India as the "mother of democracy", Ernesta fondly recalled her long-standing association with India. She observed that Indians were among the earliest settlers in Seychelles and that Indic culture is deeply woven into the social and cultural fabric of the island nation. Noting that India and Seychelles share not merely an ocean but also a shared history and enduring bonds, Ernesta expressed appreciation for India's remarkable strides in the digitalisation of Parliament and the extensive use of technology in its functioning, noted the release.

MPs D Purandeswari, Aparajita Sarangi, and Himadri Singh were also present on the occasion. (ANI)