'Not just engineers, but...': Trump speaks out on H-1B visa, says want competent people coming into US (WATCH)

First Published Jan 22, 2025, 8:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 8:44 AM IST

US President Donald Trump expressed his preference for “very competent people” entering the United States at all levels while discussing the H-1B visa program.

Speaking at a joint news conference at the White House alongside Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Trump said, "I like both sides of the argument, but I also like very competent people coming into our country, even if that involves them training and helping other people that may not have the qualifications they do. But I don’t want to stop — and I’m not just talking about engineers, I’m talking about people at all levels."

“We want competent people coming into our country. And H-1B, I know the programme very well. I use the programme. Maître d’, wine experts, even waiters, high-quality waiters — you’ve got to get the best people. People like Larry, he needs engineers, Masa also needs… they need engineers like nobody’s ever needed them," the US president added.

"So, we have to have quality people coming in. Now by doing that, we're expanding businesses and that takes care of everybody. So I'm sort of on both sides of the argument, but what I really do feel is that we have to let really competent people, great people, come into our country. And we do that through the H-1B programme," Trump further stated.

How Trump’s Stance on H-1B Visas Has Evolved

In 2016, Donald Trump’s hardline opposition to H-1B visas struck a chord with working-class Americans concerned about job losses. His administration’s temporary ban on new H-1B visas during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 reinforced his commitment to prioritizing domestic employment.

However, Trump’s current position marks a stark contrast. Now a vocal advocate of the program, he recently stated, “I’ve been a believer in H-1B,” aligning himself with tech industry leaders who consider the visa essential for sustaining America’s global competitiveness.

This shift represents a significant departure from his earlier stance, raising questions among MAGA supporters about his priorities should he secure a second term.

While Donald Trump may now support bringing in foreign workers under the H-1B visa program, he took a dramatic turn on immigration policy with a radical executive order issued on the first day of his second term. Titled “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship,” the order effectively abolished birthright citizenship in the United States.

Trump announced that, effective February 20, children born in the United States will only be granted citizenship if at least one parent is an American citizen or a green card holder.

This decision will have significant implications for individuals on temporary visa status in the US, including those holding H1-B visas, as their children will no longer automatically qualify for American citizenship.

