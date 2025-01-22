Could VP JD Vance's Indian-American wife Usha Vance lose her US citizenship under new Trump order? Truth here

An executive order by newly sworn in US President Donald Trump has sparked a flurry of misinformation and heated debates about its implications on birthright citizenship. Among the rumours circulating online is the claim that Usha Vance, the Indian-American wife of Vice-president JD Vance and Second Lady, could lose her US citizenship. However, a closer look at the facts reveals this claim is unfounded.

The Claim and Its Origins

The rumour surfaced on Twitter after Trump’s executive order proposed ending automatic citizenship for children born in the US under certain conditions. Specifically, the order targets children born to individuals on temporary visas, such as student, work, or tourist visas, if neither parent is a US citizen or permanent resident. Some speculated this could retroactively impact Usha Vance, whose parents, Krish and Lakshmi Chilukuri, immigrated to the US from Andhra Pradesh, India, in the 1980s.

What does new Trump order state

“Among the categories of individuals born in the United States and not subject to the jurisdiction thereof, the privilege of United States citizenship does not automatically extend to persons born in the United States: (1) when that person’s mother was unlawfully present in the United States and the father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth, or (2) when that person’s mother’s presence in the United States at the time of said person’s birth was lawful but temporary (such as, but not limited to, visiting the United States under the auspices of the Visa Waiver Program or visiting on a student, work, or tourist visa) and the father was not a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident at the time of said person’s birth.”

Crucially, the order applies only to individuals born in the U.S. after the policy takes effect, which is 30 days from its issuance. Usha Vance, born decades ago, is therefore unaffected.

Who Are Usha Vance’s Parents?

Krish Chilukuri, an aerospace engineer, and Lakshmi Chilukuri, a biologist and provost at the University of California, San Diego, immigrated to the US in the 1980s. While public records do not specify when they became US citizens, it is irrelevant to Usha’s citizenship status. Born in the US, Usha automatically acquired citizenship under the principle of jus soli (birthright citizenship), which remains intact for individuals born before the order’s implementation.

The Broader Impact of Trump’s Order

While Usha Vance’s citizenship is not at risk, the order has significant implications for the broader Indian-American community, particularly families on temporary visas like H-1B or F-1. Previously, children born to such visa holders in the US automatically gained citizenship, offering families some stability amid decades-long green card backlogs. Under the new policy, these children may lose that assurance, leaving them vulnerable to deportation or requiring alternative visa arrangements upon turning 21.

The executive order is already facing legal challenges from organizations like the ACLU, which argue it contradicts the 14th Amendment. Legal experts predict the case could reach the Supreme Court, where its constitutionality will be tested.

The claim that Usha Vance could lose her US citizenship under Trump’s new executive order is false. The policy only applies to children born after the order’s effective date. Usha Vance, as a natural-born citizen, retains her citizenship, regardless of her parents’ immigration status at the time of her birth.

While the order does not impact Usha or others born before its implementation, it has raised concerns among immigrant communities and could have lasting effects on US immigration policy.

Latest Videos