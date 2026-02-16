Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, has called for urgent structural changes to address the gender imbalance in AI and technology, emphasizing that real-world participation of women must move beyond discussion panels.

Addressing Gender Imbalance in Tech

Norway's Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener, has underscored the urgent need to address gender imbalance in artificial intelligence and technology, stressing that inclusion must move beyond discussion panels and into real structural change. At the AI Impact Summit 2026, the Norwegian Ambassador to India, Stener, focused on gender and innovation and highlighted the stark contrast between curated events and the broader reality of the tech industry.

"We are here today discussing gender in technology, so I would also like to keep in mind we are on a gender-balanced panel here, but most of the panels and most of the work that is being done in technology and AI is gender-unbalanced the other way," Stener told ANI. Sterner participated in a panel, "Reimagining Gender in Technology - Designing Safer Digital Futures and Advancing Ethical AI for Inclusive Platforms" where she was joined by actor Soha Ali Khan the UNFPA's advocate for SRHR advocate. The discussion focused on gender inclusivity and ensuring the digital space is safe for everyone, particularly for women and young girls.

Her remarks highlight a persistent challenge within the global technology ecosystem, where women remain underrepresented in leadership roles, research positions and core AI development teams. While "public conversations increasingly emphasize diversity," Stener suggested that real-world participation still lags behind.

Fostering Networks and Visibility for Women

"And that is also very important that we start having network events, start working on women to connect and highlight their role in AI development," Stener said, calling for deliberate initiatives that create space for women to collaborate, innovate and gain visibility in the field. Networking platforms and mentorship programs can play a pivotal role in "reshaping professional pathways." By fostering stronger professional connections, women in AI can access funding opportunities, research collaborations and leadership tracks that "have historically been less accessible."

Ambassador Stener pointed to Norway as an example of proactive engagement. "And we do that in Norway," Stener said, referencing ongoing efforts within the country to promote female participation in technology sectors. Norway has been recognised for broader gender equality policies, and similar approaches are increasingly being extended into STEM and AI-driven industries.

Stener's remarks reinforce a growing consensus that gender balance in AI is not solely a matter of fairness, "but also of innovation quality and societal impact." "As AI systems shape decision-making worldwide, ensuring that women are not only present but actively leading development efforts could determine how inclusive and equitable future technologies become," she said.

Strengthening Norway-India Cooperation on AI

Meanwhile, Stener highlighted that Norway will have significant participation in the week-long AI Summit and is eager to engage in discussions, particularly with Indian stakeholders, on the "democratization of AI." She said that on Wednesday Norwegian minister for digitalization will arrive in India to participate in the Summit.

"Norway and India have a trade economic partnership agreement with the EFTA group and that's a very good basis for cooperation. It's a partnership agreement. So also to discuss AI solution, digital solutions. We are also working on an MoU on health cooperation between our countries, and that's also a good way of democratizing AI by looking at how it can be used in the health sector. We have just been discussing now at the panel in the United Nations Population Fund, how gender also is a part of it and how we can include and make the AI and digital space safe also for women and particularly young women," Stener told ANI.

The envoy stressed the need to organize society to be more inclusive, which in turn will help in creating a more inclusive digital world. (ANI)