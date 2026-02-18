At the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Norwegian Minister Karianne Oldernes Tung stated Norway is keen to collaborate with India on ethical and inclusive AI, praising India's impressive digital inclusion efforts and democratic approach to technology.

Norwegian Minister of Digitalisation and Public Governance Karianne Oldernes Tung said on Wednesday that the Nordic country is keen to collaborate with India on ethical and inclusive artificial intelligence (AI) as India hosts the AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, on the sidelines of the summit, the Norwegian minister expressed her delight to be here in India and said that she was fascinated by India's work on digital inclusion. "I am really happy to be here in India and I'm already very impressed with the way India is working on digital inclusion, building companies, and developing talent. For Norway, it is a top priority to ensure that Artificial Intelligence benefits everyone, every society, and every country. I'm happy that both Norway and India share this democratic approach to AI and the need for global standards and agreements to make sure the technology benefits everyone," she said.

Strategic Trade and Tech Collaboration

Highlighting the strategic importance of trade and technological collaboration, Tung noted that the recently concluded EFTA-India trade agreement, which includes Norway, offers opportunities for cooperation across multiple domains. "This agreement will enable us to work together on energy, maritime, health technology, cybersecurity, and AI. The potential over the next few years, particularly in ethical and trustworthy AI, is enormous. I believe this journey will be mutually beneficial for both Norway and India," she added.

Praise for India's Inclusive Digital Ecosystem

Tung also praised India's public sector initiatives and inclusive digital ecosystem. "Visiting India and seeing how you work on digital inclusiveness, including public services, is very impressive. In Norway, we also strive to ensure no one is left behind and that everyone can participate in the digital society. Learning from India's experience is valuable, and it is an area where our countries can cooperate further," she said.

About the AI Impact Summit 2026

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 from February 16 to 20. It is anchored in three foundational pillars, or 'Sutras': People, Planet and Progress. The Prime Minister inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday.

The Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, has witnessed unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders.

Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative. PM Modi will deliver the inaugural address on February 19, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented artificial intelligence. (ANI)