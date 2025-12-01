NOK Corporation, a key manufacturer for mobility and electronics, has announced a new corporate identity and logo. Led by CEO Masao Tsuru, the company aims to expand globally, moving from a background role to a central position in the industry.

CEO's Vision for a New NOK

NOK Group CEO Masao Tsuru is a revolutionary leader to expand the global business stage with ground breaking corporate identity. Masao Tsuru, Group CEO of NOK said, "Ancestral business is providing oil seal products to mainly the car industry or general industrial machinery. It is the starting point of the NOK business. NOK continuously provides integral technology and products to keep the safety and comfortability of society. Until now company policy is unnoticeably to support customers with stealth business. Now there are various revolutions in the industry including the mobility industry. Various technology is rising. So indistinctness is a negative element. NOK decided to stay at the center of industry, not the low layer of the industrial pyramid. Around NOK there are applications and social necessities".

Forging a New Identity to Unite 'One NOK'

"To create a new corporate identity and logo, creative director Mr. Kashiwa Saito supported NOK. The Unforgettable word is "Unknown entity does not exist. NOK should concentrate to raise awareness to make the company and name more popular." This logo has the message honest company and steady behavior. Through this logo NOK expands the message globally not by word but by visibility. NOK has 38,000 global staff, to unite their minds corporate identity was renewed. When the Purpose and Value of renewing are shared globally, "One NOK" will be realized with centripetal force" further added.

NOK product is essential and core for global industry. United NOK staff under corporate identity and Group CEO's leadership will contribute to satisfy global social necessity. (ANI)