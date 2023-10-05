Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nobel Prize in Literature 2023: Norwegian author Jon Fosse awarded for giving 'voice to the unsayable'

    The Nobel Prizes, comprising physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, and peace, represent a prestigious recognition of human achievement. These awards were established in honor of Alfred Nobel, a renowned Swedish inventor remembered for his groundbreaking invention, dynamite.

    Norwegian author Jon Fosse has been honored with the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2023. The prestigious award, presented by the Swedish Academy, is valued at 11 million Swedish crowns, approximately $1 million. Fosse received this recognition for his groundbreaking contributions in the fields of innovative plays and prose, which have the remarkable ability to articulate the inexpressible.

    Alfred Nobel's legacy lives on through these prestigious honors, which were instituted after his passing in 1896. Notably, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was introduced in 1968 by Sweden's central bank, broadening the scope of these distinguished accolades.

    The announcement of Nobel laureates for these esteemed awards is an eagerly awaited annual event that unfolds in Stockholm during the month of October. There is, however, a unique exception regarding the Peace Prize, as it is selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee and unveiled in Oslo, Norway.

    Alfred Nobel's own words underscore the essence of the Nobel Prize in Literature, emphasizing its dedication to recognizing individuals who have produced exceptional work in the field of literature with an idealistic direction. This literary honor serves as a tribute to those who explore the depths of human experience and thought through the written word.

    In the preceding year of 2022, the Nobel Prize in Literature was conferred upon Annie Ernaux, celebrating her for the remarkable courage and clinical acumen she demonstrates in unraveling the intricacies of personal memory, exploring its roots, estrangements, and the collective constraints that shape it.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 5:06 PM IST
