The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday snubbed US President Donald Trump and awarded Maria Corina Machado with peace prize for the year 2025. Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 for her "tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."

Machado, a central figure in Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement, is a powerful symbol of civilian courage in Latin America. For decades, she has defied the repressive regime of Nicolás Maduro, enduring threats, arrests, and political persecution. Despite living under constant risk, she has remained in Venezuela, inspiring millions through her insistence on peaceful resistance and free elections.

This comes after Trump has repeatedly claimed that he deserves the award for resolving conflicts ranging from those between India and Pakistan to those between Armenia and Azerbaijan. While Trump had claimed credit for pressuring both sides to reach the deal, the timing made it unlikely that the Nobel Committee considered it

Trump misses out on Nobel Peace Prize. Memes explode

The Nobel Peace Prize winner announcement instantly set the internet ablaze, as social media was flooded with a torrent of memes and jokes mocking Trump’s latest snub. From sarcastic “Better luck next year” posts to playful collages featuring golden trophies slipping away from his hands, the online reaction was something not to be missed.

