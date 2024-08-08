Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus sworn in as head of Bangladesh interim Govt; PM Modi hopes for stability

    Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, 84, was sworn in as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh on Thursday. The oath of office was administered by President Mohammed Shahabuddin during a solemn ceremony at the presidential palace, Bangabhaban.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 9:22 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 9:22 PM IST

    Yunus, an esteemed economist who gained international recognition for his pioneering work in microlending, was appointed to lead the interim government on Tuesday.

    His appointment follows the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India amid widespread protests against her administration. The protests were sparked by public outrage over a controversial quota system in government jobs, leading to escalating tensions across the nation.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Professor Yunus on assuming his new responsibilities.

    In a message posted on X, PM Modi said, "My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development."

    The appointment of Yunus as the interim head comes at a crucial time for Bangladesh, as the country navigates a period of political uncertainty. Yunus, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006, is now tasked with steering the nation towards stability and overseeing the transition to new leadership.

    In his new role, Yunus is expected to address the pressing issues that have led to the recent unrest and work towards restoring public confidence in the government. As Bangladesh enters this new phase, the international community is closely watching the developments, particularly how Yunus, a respected figure both domestically and globally, will manage the challenges ahead.

