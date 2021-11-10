  • Facebook
    Nobel laureate, activist Malala Yousafzai begins new life with partner Asser, ties the knot in Birmingham

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 8:48 AM IST
    Nobel laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai and her partner Asser took to social media to announce their wedding today. The 24-year-old posted the pictures of her nikah ceremony on her Twitter handle on Tuesday. The ceremony was held in the city of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

    Announcing the life event, Malala shared beautiful pictures of the intimate ceremony that took place at her home in Britain and wrote, “Today marks a precious day in my life," Malala wrote. "Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

    Yousafzai gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name. Many social media users have identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's high performance centre, from the city of Lahore.

    The 24-year-old, survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012 for speaking out publicly on behalf of girls and their right to learn, which made her a target, where, in her own words, “welcoming a baby girl is not always cause for celebration.”

    She was taken to a hospital in Birmingham, where she recovered and later continued her activism for education for the girl child. The campaigner for girls' education gained international attention for her personal courage and eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women. In recognition of her work, Yousafzai was awarded  the Nobel Peace Prize in December 2014, to become the youngest-ever Nobel laureate. She went on to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the University of Oxford and graduated in 2020.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 8:48 AM IST
