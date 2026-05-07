Austrian analyst Tom Cooper says India was the clear winner in Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. He said India successfully blocked Pakistan's retaliation and delivered precise damage to its air defences.

Tom Cooper, Austrian Aerial Warfare Analyst and Historian, said that even a year later, there is no reason to think that Pakistan dominated India during Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

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Cooper, in a conversation with ANI, said that India has not only blocked Pakistan's efforts to retaliate but also delivered very precise damage to Pakistani air defences and air bases. "The winner is absolutely clear. And there is no reason to think any other way one year later. India has had successful retaliation strikes on major terror camps inside Pakistan, which were considered outside of India's range...India has not only blocked Pakistan's efforts to retaliate, but also delivered very precise damage to Pakistani air defences and air bases....New Delhi has sent a clear message: we can hit whatever we want to hit in Pakistan, and you cannot stop us....So it's your decision, whether you want to stop or continue escalating, but we are ready for escalation, and you have no chance of causing serious damage to us. And this is what then caused this panic in Pakistan, in Islamabad in particular, and where they attempted to get the United States involved," he said.

Analyst questions Pakistan military's role

Cooper questioned why Pakistan's military continues to wield significant influence over civilian governance, accusing it of prioritising power, nuclear expansion, and elite privilege over the welfare of ordinary citizens. He also alleged that the military elite benefits from wealth and foreign education opportunities while the broader population struggles with economic hardship and instability.

"The Pakistani armed forces have to explain to the public why they are actually controlling the civilian government? Why are they so influential? Why is the Pakistani armed forces in control of the country? Why are they acting in complete disregard for Pakistan's economy, for the suffering of the wider public? Why are they keeping the public in poverty while enriching themselves? And why are they sending their kids to universities and schools in the West, while at the same time supporting and breeding jihad literally? They're wasting billions a year on the production of additional nuclear weapons, and the construction of additional nuclear facilities necessary for the production of nuclear weapons," he said.

"This all needs, as I said, this all needs reasoning, public narrative...And in the current political climate in Pakistan, you can see that political parties have no options but to adjust their position to this narrative and act correspondingly. That means we have to support it, otherwise our leaders end up jailed, or there are coups, or the military takes over, and then we have to do what the military wants for us anyway, automatically," he added.

Details of Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, prompting a strong military response from India. The operation, launched on May 7, 2025, India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities.

Indian armed forces killed over 100 terrorists in action. Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying Radar installations in Lahore and Radar facilities near Gurjanwala. Following significant damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to the Indian DGMO, and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10, bringing an end to the hostilities. (ANI)