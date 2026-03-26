The London High Court has refused to reopen proceedings against Nirav Modi's extradition to India. It dismissed his claims of potential torture, citing 'comprehensive, detailed and reliable' assurances from the Indian government.

In a significant development in the high-profile extradition case of fugitive economic offender, diamond merchant Nirav Modi, the London High Court has refused to reopen proceedings against his extradition order, in connection with the over Rs 13,800 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) alleged fraud case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The UK High Court of Justice, King's Bench Division, Divisional Court, on Wednesday delivered remotely, dismissed Nirav Modi's claims that new evidence of potential torture and ill-treatment in India necessitated a reconsideration of his extradition.

Modi's Plea and Arguments

Nirav Modi, accused in India of alleged money laundering, has been held in custody at the HMP Wandsworth since his arrest on March 19, 2019. His extradition was initially ordered by the UK Home Secretary in 2021. The latest application to reopen the appeal, filed on August 18, 2025, hinged on the High Court's earlier judgment in the Sanjay Bhandari case. Nirav Modi's counsels argued that the ruling demonstrated that the use of torture and ill-treatment by authorities in India, which was an unacceptable risk to the diamantaire if extradited.

Court Rejects Appeal, Cites Indian Assurances

However, the Court, found that it was "not necessary to re-open this appeal in order to avoid real injustice," and that "the circumstances are not exceptional."

Details of India's Assurances

The Court's decision rested on a series of "comprehensive, detailed and reliable" assurances provided by the Government of India. These assurances, culminating in a note verbale from the Indian High Commission on February 12, 2026, explicitly stating that, Nirav Modi's extradition is sought solely for judicial trial in India. An assurance was also given that he would not be interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or any other investigating agency. Indian authorities also assured that Nirav Modi will not be transferred from Mumbai's Arthur Road Prison to any other prison in India and fully functional video conferencing facilities are available for court appearances.

The judges stated they were "satisfied as to the good faith of the Government of India," believing the assurances were given with "every intention that they be binding" and not with an "eye to wriggling out of them." With this ruling, Nirav Modi's legal avenues to challenge his extradition in the UK appear to be exhausted, paving the way for his return to India to face trial.

Parallel Ruling in Mehul Choksi Case

Earlier in another alleged money laundering case, the Court of Cassation of Belgium dismissed the appeal by Mehul Choksi, who is the uncle of Nirav Modi, against extradition to India. The court had termed the objections raised by fugitive diamantaire as lacking substance. The court had ruled that Choksi had failed to establish any legal or factual ground warranting interference with earlier orders permitting his surrender. (ANI)