Rapper Nicki Minaj sparked a major online reaction by publicly endorsing Donald Trump at a government event. In a viral video, she appeared on stage with him, held his hand, and declared herself his “No. 1 fan.”

Rapper Nicki Minaj sparked a major online reaction after she appeared with U.S. President Donald Trump in a TikTok video and at a public event where she declared herself his “No. 1 fan.” The moment, which quickly went viral on social media platforms, highlights the increasingly blurred lines between pop culture and political endorsements.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The video was shared widely after Minaj joined Trump at a Treasury Department “Trump Accounts Summit” in Washington, D.C., where the administration was promoting its new financial initiative. In the footage, Minaj, dressed in a striking white fur coat, is seen holding hands with Trump on stage as she voiced strong support for his leadership and policies.

During her brief remarks, Minaj said she was “probably the president’s number one fan” and that backlash from critics had only motivated her support more. She also dismissed negative commentary, saying it wouldn’t deter her from backing Trump. The gesture marked a notable shift from her earlier career, when she had been more critical of the former president.

Scroll to load tweet…

In addition to her public declaration, Minaj shared a photo on social media holding what she called “Trump’s Gold Card,” a promotional symbol tied to an immigration-related visa initiative, which has drawn both attention and controversy online.

Scroll to load tweet…

Social media users reacted strongly, with some praising her bold stance and others criticising her political alignment. The exchange quickly became a trending topic as clips and commentary spread across platforms like TikTok and X.

The event and video underscore how celebrity influence can shape political narratives and attract widespread discussion, particularly in campaign contexts where public figures amplify key messages beyond traditional news audiences.