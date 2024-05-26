Nicki Minaj arrested! Pink Friday 2 tour cancelled for THIS reason

Entertainment
On Saturday, Rapper, singer, and songwriter Nicki Minaj was held by the Amsterdam police.
Amsterdam authorities accused her of bringing narcotics in her suitcase just hours before her scheduled performance.
The organizers issued a statement detailing the specifics of the postponed show, emphasizing that Nicki Minaj did her hardest to resume but failed due to the 'difficult' situation.
Co-op Live Arena issued a statement where they mentioned that Nicki's highly awaited concert 'Pink Friday 2 tour' would be rescheduled.
Nicki Minaj was reportedly fined significantly after being briefly detained by Amsterdam officials on suspicion of possessing cocaine.
The Dutch authorities said, "We have just released a 41-year-old American woman who was arrested this afternoon at Schiphol on suspicion of exporting soft drugs."
Nicki Minaj has now been released from custody.