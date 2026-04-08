New Zealand and Malaysia have welcomed a ceasefire between the US and Iran. NZ Foreign Minister Winston Peters called for a lasting solution, while Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim praised a 10-point plan proposed by Iran and the diplomatic role of Pakistan.

New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between the US and Iran.

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New Zealand Calls for Lasting Peace

Peters said that there remains significant important work to be done in the coming days to secure a lasting ceasefire. In a post on X, he said, "New Zealand welcomes the announcements by the United States and Iran over the past few hours - as we welcome all efforts to bring an end to this conflict. While this is encouraging news, there remains significant important work to be done in the coming days to secure a lasting ceasefire. We are grateful for the work of Pakistan, and others such as Turkiye and Egypt, to seek to find a solution to the crisis." New Zealand welcomes the announcements by the United States and Iran over the past few hours - as we welcome all efforts to bring an end to this conflict. While this is encouraging news, there remains significant important work to be done in the coming days to secure a lasting… — Winston Peters (@NewZealandMFA) April 8, 2026

Impact on Middle East and Pacific

Peters said that he had held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and that the war has caused significant disruptions in the Middle East and beyond. "As we discussed with Secretary of State Marco Rubio today, this conflict has had wide-ranging impacts and disruptions - for both those in the Middle East and further afield including in New Zealand and the Pacific region. In the coming days and weeks, New Zealand will stand in support of all efforts to bring about a lasting, durable end to this conflict," he said.

Malaysia Welcomes 10-Point Plan

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also welcomed the ceasefire, saying that it augurs well for the restoration of peace and stability. In a post on X, he said, "I wholeheartedly welcome the latest development in the current US-Iran war, in respect of the ten-point plan as proposed by Iran and positively received by the US. This proposal augurs well for the restoration of peace and stability, not only to the region but also the rest of the world. It is earnestly hoped that the negotiation process will be conducted in good faith, with a firm resolve to seeking lasting resolution to the issues currently facing the region. Peace talks cannot succeed if the proceedings are cloaked in deception and double-dealing." https://x.com/anwaribrahim/status/2041712058291646758?s=20

Call for Broader Regional Stability

He further said that Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen must also see peace. "It is imperative that the ten-point plan be translated into a comprehensive peace deal, not just for Iran, but also for Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. Further, it is incumbent upon the parties concerned to ensure the end of the genocide and dispossession of the people of Palestine, not least in Gaza," he said.

He further said that Malaysia stands ready to support and complement all efforts in this regard. "I once again extend our sincere congratulations and deep appreciation to Pakistan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the tireless and courageous diplomacy that helped bring this moment about. Pakistan's willingness to speak to all sides, without fear or favour, reflects the highest traditions of Muslim solidarity and international responsibility. Malaysia stands ready to support and complement all efforts in this regard. We also call on the international community to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access to all civilian populations affected by this war. Let this be a turning point towards lasting peace. The world cannot afford for it to be anything less," he said.

Background of the Ceasefire

These remarks and the statements come after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, proposing a two-week, double-sided ceasefire window. Trump also indicated that a 10-point proposal put forward by Iran was "workable," signalling a possible diplomatic opening between the two long-time adversaries.

The development follows heightened tensions in the region, with fears of escalation threatening global energy markets and economic stability. The Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime passage for global oil shipments, has remained at the centre of geopolitical concerns, given its strategic importance and vulnerability during conflict. (ANI)